Tottenham player ratings vs Arsenal: Cristian Romero lets himself down for derby winner

Tottenham slumped to a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the north London derby, decided by Gabriel’s second-half goal.

Ange Postecoglou’s side shaded a bitty first half, with Dejan Kulusevski twice testing David Raya, but struggled to carve out chances after the break.

Their weakness at set-pieces again proved costly, as Gabriel headed home Bukayo Saka’s corner to give Arsenal a third consecutive win at the home of the neighbours.

Here’s how we rated the Spurs players…

Guglielmo Vicario 6

Made a smart save to deny Kai Havertz in the first half. Not to blame for the goal but the Italian still does not inspire full confidence from set pieces.

Pedro Porro 6

Twice skinned by Gabriel Martinelli in the first half, leading to Arsenal chances. Grew into the game defensively and was adventurous on the ball.

Cristian Romero 4

Pushed off balance by Gabriel far too easily for Arsenal’s winning goal, spoiling an otherwise solid display.

Micky van de Ven 7

Repeatedly in the right place to snuff out Arsenal counter-attacks. Occasionally unsettled by the visitors’ press but largely calm in possession.

Rodrigo Bentancur 5

Flew into tackles in an energetic performance at the base of midfield, but Spurs missed Yves Bissouma’s dynamism.

James Maddison 6

Saw plenty of the ball and made chances for Dominic Solanke and van de Ven with inswinging crosses. He might have been more decisive and bold in the final third, however.

Dejan Kulusevski 8

Twice forced saves from Raya in the early exchanges and went close with a late piledriver. His tenacity and energy off the ball caused no end of problems for Arsenal.

Brennan Johnson 5

Fired over from a good position when he should have at least tested Raya, and was well-handled by Jurrien Timber.

Heung-min Son 5

Enjoyed a few bright moments against Ben White in the early exchanges but faded, and struggled for influence as Spurs searched for an equaliser.

Dominic Solanke 6

Pressed relentlessly but looked short of sharpness on the ball. Sent a header just wide of the far post, which had Raya scrambling.

Subs

Pape Sarr (Bentancur 68’) 6

Added fresh energy and bite to Spurs midfield, and sent a rasping shot wide of the post.

Wilson Odobert (Johnson 68’) 5

Found space down the right on more than occasion but struggled to make it count.

Timo Werner (Maddison 80’) 5

Could not make any real impact from the bench.

Not used: Forster, Dragusin, Gray, Bergvall, Spence, Davies.