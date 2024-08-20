Tottenham: Oliver Skipp pledges future Spurs return 'as a fan' in emotional farewell message
Oliver Skipp has pledged to make a future return to Tottenham “as a fan” after completing an emotional exit from his boyhood club this week.
The former England Under-21 international officially departed Spurs after a total of 18 years on Monday, completing a £25million transfer to newly-promoted Leicester just hours before the two clubs met in the Premier League.
Skipp was not signed in time to take part in a swift reunion with Ange Postecoglou’s side, but was in attendance at the King Power Stadium as Jamie Vardy cancelled out Pedro Porro’s first-half goal to claim a share of the spoils for the Foxes to kick off the season in new manager Steve Cooper’s first competitive match in charge.
Monday’s confirmation was the end of a long journey at Tottenham for Skipp, who joined the club aged five in 2006 and subsequently progressed through the youth ranks.
He made his senior debut in October 2018 and went on to make 106 total appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal - in a Premier League win over fierce London rivals Chelsea - and becoming a popular figure among fans as an academy graduate.
The 23-year-old has now bid an emotional farewell to supporters as he promised to return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in future in a watching capacity.
"After an incredible 18 years at my boyhood Club, it’s time to say goodbye," Skipp wrote on Instagram.
"It’s been an amazing journey that started as a 5 year old in 2006 to today in 2024. So many special memories that I will never forget. To have played over 100 times for the Club is such an honour and a privilege.
"Lastly, a big thank you to all the fans, players, staff and Chairman for all that you’ve done for me. I’ll be back as a fan one day! COYS.”
Skipp will hope to make his Leicester debut on Saturday, when Cooper’s side look to build on their morale-boosting opening 1-1 draw against Spurs as they travel to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage.