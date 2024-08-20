Tottenham: Oliver Skipp pledges future Spurs return 'as a fan' in emotional farewell message

Oliver Skipp has pledged to make a future return to Tottenham “as a fan” after completing an emotional exit from his boyhood club this week.

The former England Under-21 international officially departed Spurs after a total of 18 years on Monday, completing a £25million transfer to newly-promoted Leicester just hours before the two clubs met in the Premier League.

Skipp was not signed in time to take part in a swift reunion with Ange Postecoglou’s side, but was in attendance at the King Power Stadium as Jamie Vardy cancelled out Pedro Porro’s first-half goal to claim a share of the spoils for the Foxes to kick off the season in new manager Steve Cooper’s first competitive match in charge.

Monday’s confirmation was the end of a long journey at Tottenham for Skipp, who joined the club aged five in 2006 and subsequently progressed through the youth ranks.

Journey ends: Oliver Skipp spent 18 years at Tottenham before joining Leicester in a £25m deal (Getty Images)

He made his senior debut in October 2018 and went on to make 106 total appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal - in a Premier League win over fierce London rivals Chelsea - and becoming a popular figure among fans as an academy graduate.

The 23-year-old has now bid an emotional farewell to supporters as he promised to return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in future in a watching capacity.

"After an incredible 18 years at my boyhood Club, it’s time to say goodbye," Skipp wrote on Instagram.

"It’s been an amazing journey that started as a 5 year old in 2006 to today in 2024. So many special memories that I will never forget. To have played over 100 times for the Club is such an honour and a privilege.

"Lastly, a big thank you to all the fans, players, staff and Chairman for all that you’ve done for me. I’ll be back as a fan one day! COYS.”

Skipp will hope to make his Leicester debut on Saturday, when Cooper’s side look to build on their morale-boosting opening 1-1 draw against Spurs as they travel to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage.