Tottenham to offer Ryan Mason position on Ange Postecoglou backroom team

Tottenham will offer Ryan Mason a role on Ange Postecoglou's coaching staff, but the two-time interim head coach could seek a manager's job elsewhere.

Spurs are still finalising Postecoglou's backroom team after naming the Australian as Antonio Conte's permanent successor on a four-year deal.

Postecoglou tends to travel alone but would like his Celtic No2 John Kennedy to join him in north London, although the Bhoys want to keep the Scot.

Mason threw his hat into the ring for the permanent Spurs job during his second spell in interim charge for the final six matches of last season, repeatedly insisting he is "ready" for a permanent role as manager.

The 31-year-old will hold talks with chairman Daniel Levy before deciding his future, having already attracted serious interest from at least two Championship clubs and two European clubs.

Spurs will not cut Mason loose and are set to offer him a role after discussions with Postecoglou, but it remains to be seen if the former England midfielder would rather cut his teeth elsewhere.

Mason took over after Spurs' humiliating 6-1 defeat at Newcastle under Conte's immediate successor and former assistant Cristian Stellini, and oversaw two wins and a draw in six games.

Although results were not good enough to earn Spurs a European place, Mason (left) won the support of several senior players. He was also placed in interim charge of the final seven games of the 2020-21 season following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.