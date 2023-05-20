Tottenham manager news: Arne Slot breaks silence on frontrunner reports

Tottenham manager target Arne Slot has addressed growing rumours he is the favourite to be appointed by Spurs.

Standard Sport understands the Feyenood manager, along with former Barcelona and Spain head coach Luis Enrique and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim are of interest to be the permanent successor to Antonio Conte.

Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou have also been linked.

Reports on Friday claimed Slot is now the frontrunner for the role, and when previewing newly crowned Eredivisie champions Feyenoord's weekend clash with FC Emmen so he tight-lipped on the speculation.

"We're here for next Sunday's game. I'm not here to talk about my future. That could mean that English journalists are leaving with their tails between their legs."

He continued: "You'll get the same response from me as your colleague: I'm here for Sunday's game, which we are taking very seriously. So you won't get a response from me on that matter.

"It's going to be a very boring press conference."

He added: "I’m under a huge magnifying glass in everything I say about this subject. So I choose to say as little as possible again ... when it comes to new clubs there’s a huge scale in every word I use, so I try not to talk about it until I can say something about it."