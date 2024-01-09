Tottenham negotiating Radu Dragusin transfer – and include player for swap deal

Tottenham are negotiating with Genoa on the transfer fee and clauses for centre-half Radu Dragusin.

Wages have been agreed for the 21-year-old, with Djed Spence potentially going the other way on loan, but the main talks right now are centred on the price.

Spurs don’t want a package that exceeds £25m while Genoa are pushing for closer to £30m. It is likely that around £5m of the deal will involve add-ons and clauses, which is the source of discussion at the moment. Agents fees also have to be resolved.

Ange Postecoglou has been keen on another centre-half since Micky van de Ven got injured, with Spurs set to be one of the busiest sides in the first weeks of January.

The Australian has been looking for three main positions, including a wide-forward and number-eight.

If he can add Dragusin to Timo Werner’s loan deal from Leipzig, it would mean they need only look to an attacking midfielder.

The Genoa centre-half is 21 years old but has already played 13 times for Romania.

While there is interest from other clubs, none are as advanced as Spurs.