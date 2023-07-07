Tottenham murder: Police release image of man in connection with shooting of teenager on moped

Police have appealed for information regarding Reagan Konin (Met Police)

Detectives investigating the murder of teenager shot dead by a gunman on an e-scooter have released an image of an 18-year-old they want to trace.

Andre Salmon, 18, died after crashing his moped into a parked car following the shooting in Tottenham on Monday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Police now want to speak to 18-year-old Reagan Konin in connection with the killing.

Andre was shot while riding a moped in Stamford Road before he fled into Constable Crescent, where he collided with a parked car and collapsed, dying at the scene, according to police.

On Friday the Met released an image of Mr Konin who they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

DCI Dave Whellams, from Specialist Crime North, said: “Our investigation is continuing at pace, and as part of our inquiries we have now identified an individual we would like to trace.

“Do you have information regarding his whereabouts? If you can help please contact us.

Murder victim: Andre Salmon (Met Police)

“Konin is believed to have connections to Tottenham, Haringey, and north London in general. If seen, I would urge members of the public not to approach him, but to call 999.”

No arrests have been made at this stage and Andre’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

A post mortem examination is expected to be held on Friday, July 7.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, Specialist Crime North, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of young Andre, who has lost his life in devastating circumstances.

“This incident was even more shocking given it took place on a residential street in broad daylight.

“My officers have been working around the clock to establish what has happened and we will do everything in our power to identify the individual responsible and ensure they are brought to justice.

“While we carry out various inquiries I would appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist this investigation to come forward. No detail is too small and if you don’t feel comfortable speaking to police you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Police ask any witnesses or those with material that could assist them to call 101 ref CAD 5678/3 Jul.