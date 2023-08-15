Tottenham: Micky van de Ven confident he can adapt to Ange Postecoglou style after being thrown in at deep end

New Tottenham centre-half Micky van de Ven says the club has enormous potential under Ange Postecoglou and has played down concerns about playing in the Australian's high defensive line.

Van de Ven was thrown straight into the XI for Sunday's 2-2 draw with Brentford, just days after completing a move from German club Wolfsburg which could eventually be worth £43million.

The 22-year-old was accomplished in west London, not least because he played alongside fellow debutants Destiny Udogie and Guglielmo Vicario, and with two centre-half partners after Cristian Romero was forced off early for Davinson Sanchez.

A high defensive line and a commitment to playing out from the back are both cornerstones of Postecoglou's approach, often leaving his defenders under pressure with and without the ball, but Van de Ven says he loves Spurs's new style of play.

Asked by Standard Sport why he joined Spurs, Van de Ven said: “Because it's an amazing club. I had a meeting with the trainer and it was a really good. He's a really good trainer, I love the club, I love the players and I think there is so much potential under this trainer, so we will see where this season heads.

“He has a good view on football, that's what I think. Attacking football is what I love and playing with a lot of space at the back doesn't matter for me. Offensive football is what I like and I think if we play a lot of offensive football and we train, we train, we train then I think we can do some beautiful things.”

Van de Ven only spent a season in the Bundesliga after joining Wofsburg from Dutch club Volendam but did not look out of place in the Premier League.

“Everything is harder, it's going quicker and it's going up and down, up and down,” he said. “There is no moment in the game where you feel you can rest a bit, you always have to be sharp and 100 per cent focused. The guys are talking positive to you, so that is also helping.

“I only trained three days with the team but they gave me confidence and the trainer was talking to me and also gave me some confidence," he continued.

“I didn't stress that I can't do it. All the trainers were positive, all the players were positive saying ‘do your job, do what you can do and we will help you’ and I think it went well.”

Micky van de Ven made his Tottenham debut on the weekend (AFP via Getty Images)

The left-footed Dutchman - an Ajax fan - has been compared to former Spurs centre-half Jan Vertonghen and revealed he spent his youth watching the Belgian at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

“I've watched a lot of times Spurs because a lot of players from Ajax also went to Spurs and also players from Holland," he said.

“Always when you see a player go to Spurs it is an amazing step if you went from Ajax, AZ or PSV to Spurs. Of course with the history they didn't win a prize for a long time but you never know what is going to happen.

“I was always in the stadium when Jan Vertonghen was playing for Ajax, and always said he was a good left-footed centre-back. Of course I learned some from him and I have watched videos of him as well.”