Tottenham may be forced to play at Wembley until the New Year

Delay: Tottenham’s new stadium won’t be ready within weeks as expected

Tottenham may face playing at Wembley until the New Year as concerns grow about the building timescale of their new stadium.

This weekend’s Premier League clash with Fulham was set to be their only match away from their incredible new home.

But The Sun are reporting that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has activated an option with the Football Association to use the National Stadium as their base for much longer.

Tottenham are yet to comment on the situation.

READ MORE: Alli heads Tottenham to win over Newcastle

READ MORE: How Manchester City could have the title wrapped-up by October

Spurs had hoped the September 15 match with Liverpool would be their first game in the yet-to-be-named 62,000 stadium but that now appears to be a pipe dream.

A work in progress: Spurs’ stadium is running behind schedule

They now also face starting their Champions League matches at Wembley, with the draw for the group stages taking place later this month.

The delay could hit them in the pocket and potentially costs Spurs millions to hire Wembley and the lack of projected income from the new ground.

An FA official said: “Spurs have taken up the option to come to Wembley for a number of Premier League home games and the home games in the group stage of the Champions League.

We’ve been fed lies constantly. Levy promised poch that he would get backed. Levy said stadium wouldn’t interfere with transfers. He also said we wouldn’t play at Wembley again. Nothing but lies. Absolute shambles. Us fans deserve so much more! #THFC #COYS https://t.co/WthEjVjHzB — Alex (@AlexKyri_) August 13, 2018

Story Continues





“However, it is still their intention to play their home games at White Hart Lane after the Fulham game (at Wembley).”

Spurs have already been given special dispensation by the Premier League to play at Wembley for one home game with construction the new White Hart Lane behind schedule.

Winning start: Tottenham won 2-1 at Newcastle on Saturday

Fans have already been left frustrated at a rise in ticket prices, with the club slammed for their increase in season ticket prices.

The cheapest seat £795 and the most expensive £1,995 – well up on the old ground.

Supporters are angry at the lack of transfer activity, with Tottenham the only team since the transfer window was introduce not to sign a player.



