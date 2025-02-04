Tottenham: Mathys Tel reveals close friend Wilson Odobert had key transfer role in first interview

New signing: Mathys Tel has joined Tottenham until the end of the season (AP)

Mathys Tel has revealed Wilson Odobert played an important role in his deadline day move to Tottenham.

The Bayern Munich winger had initially turned down Spurs, but made a U-turn as he flew to London on deadline day to complete the switch from Bayern Munich.

Tel has signed on loan until the end of the season but Spurs have the option to make it a permanent deal in the summer for £45million, which would see the 19-year-old sign a six-year contract.

In his first interview since joining the club, Tel spoke of his close bond with Odobert, who has played alongside for the France youth teams.

“I talked with Wilson,” Tel said. “He told me: ‘Come, you have to come here’.

“He’s my friend, I played with him for the French team. He’s a good friend and he told me I should come, [that] it’s a great team and I’ll see it’s very nice.”

Tel had also revealed that Harry Kane was similarly positive in his opinion of Spurs, with the teenager asking his Bayern team-mate for advice before making the move to north London.

It was reported last week that Tel had rejected Spurs, despite a £50m deal being agreed with Bayern, and it had looked increasingly likely that he would remain in Munich.

However, Tel spoke with Ange Postecoglou and was convinced that he would get regular minutes in the Spurs team this season, sparking a change of heart.

He said: “Why I chose Tottenham? Because that was the best option for me.

“What was important for me - I felt the commitment. I spoke with the president, I talked with the manager.

“I’m young, I need to grow up and that was for me the best option. Now I’m very happy.”