Tottenham and Manchester Utd badly need a striker – for different reasons

Heung-min Son failed to find the target despite the chances Tottenham created - Getty Images/Rob Newell

Watching this win from his new Bavarian lair, you wonder if Harry Kane was having a twinge of regret. Imagine, he must have thought to himself, what it might be like playing ahead of a Tottenham midfield actually instructed to cross the halfway line. A midfield of progress and dynamism. A midfield, moreover, two thirds of which was made up of players who were at the club all along, but were largely ignored by the previous manager.

Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr were hiding in plain sight until the new man Ange Postecoglou decided to give them a run out. And what a move that has turned out to be.

Though seeing them, together with his cunning signing James Maddison, unpick a decidedly underpowered Manchester United, Postecoglou must surely have had only one response: what it might be like to field this trio behind a centre-forward who could put the ball away with the kind of certainty of the man they have lost.

His counterpart Erik ten Hag, too, came away from this unhappy defeat wishing he might have a man up front to score the odd goal. Not least to paper over the cracks in his United side that are rapidly turning into fissures.

The fact was this was an encounter between two teams in urgent need of a striker. And what we know for sure is that the answer to both requirements is neither Richarlison nor Antony. These are two players whose deficiencies have largely been shielded by the fact that they are Brazilian.

Throughout this game Richarlison looked wholly unprepared – and at times oddly uninterested in – seizing the opportunity to replace Kane. Grouchy and grumbly, he made little of his midfield’s constant prompts.

Richarlison cut a disconsolate figure during Tottenham's win over Man Utd - Getty Images/Julian Finney

Meanwhile, Ten Hag must increasingly wonder what it was that persuaded him to spend upwards of £85 million on Antony, a player without pace, without tricks and apparently incapable of kicking a football with both feet. Sure he hit the post here, but United urgently required a lot more from him than that.

In truth, Tottenham’s need for improvement looks less pressing than United’s. By no means yet ready to challenge for honours, perhaps. But there seemed a purpose and plan about Postecoglou’s side. Plus, even without any obvious front man, they scored twice and hit the woodwork a couple of times too. “I thought there were encouraging signs there,” the manager said. “Sprouts of growth in terms of the team we want to be.”

Story continues

Ten Hag’s United by contrast appear to be in reverse. They started with a bit of zest and would have gone into the interval in the lead had Bruno Fernandes directed his header towards the back of the net rather than the corner flag. But the manner in which they deteriorated thereafter was alarming.

Bruno Fernandes missed a glaring chance with a first-half header - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

For the second game on the bounce their midfield was overrun, their defence was exposed and their forward line toothless. The only decent pass played by them all day came from their goalkeeper. And the contrast between the way Maddison shone on his second league outing for his new club and how Mason Mount disappeared on his was telling.

Ten Hag, however, was insistent that the issue was entirely his lack of an available finisher.

“I think we created many more chances than Spurs did,” he said. “First half we played really well, dominated the game. But you have to score goals. We didn’t. You can see why we signed a striker.”

He was referring to Rasmus Hojlund, the new man brought in at some expense from Atalanta and who has yet, thanks to a niggling back injury, to appear in United colours. It is some responsibility growing for a 20-year-old who has not kicked a ball for the team that he is now being cast as its apparent saviour.