Tottenham and Chelsea follow Manchester United in rejecting European Super League after court verdict

(Getty Images)

Tottenham and Chelsea have insisted their stance on a European Super League "has not changed" despite the prospect of a breakaway competition coming into renewed focus, with Chelsea

The European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday morning that UEFA and FIFA were "abusing a dominant position" by banning clubs from being involved, deeming it unlawful and that verdict from the European Union's highest court was followed hours later by proposals for a revamped ESL.

In April 2021, 12 clubs declared they had signed up to a breakaway league, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool. Those plans ultimately collapsed in a matter of days, following a huge backlash from supporters as well as governing bodies and even Boris Johnson, Prime Minister at the time.

Barcelona and Real Madrid both still back the project and, in response to the ECJ ruling on Thursday, Real president Florentino Perez declared it a "great day for the history of football".

Man United have though declared their commitment to the Premier League, and Spurs and Chelsea have now issued a response of their own, distancing themselves from a revived ESL.

A statement from the club read: "Following today’s (Thursday, 21 December) ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) regarding the European Super League (ESL), we should like to confirm that our position has not changed.

"We remain committed to the values of European football, and we will continue to work with fellow clubs through the ECA and participate in UEFA competitions."

Chelsea similarly stated: "The judgment issued today by the European Court of Justice does not change Chelsea FC’s position. We firmly believe that, by working with the Premier League, The FA, other European clubs through our strong relationship with the ECA, and with UEFA and FIFA, we can, together, continue to develop the European game for the benefit of everyone."

Fresh proposals for an ESL have been released by A22 Sports Management, backers of the original breakaway plans.

Story continues

A 64-team tournament would take place, a significant change from the planned 20-team competition of which only five places were to be open for qualification.

A top-tier 'Star League' and second-tier 'Gold League' would each hold 16 teams, with 32 clubs in the 'Blue League'. A group stage of 14 games, seven home and seven away, would result in an eight-team knockout tournament for each league, leaving three winners.

It is suggested these leagues would be filled through qualification via domestic performances, with promotion and relegation then occuring between the leagues.

There would also be a women's competition, with 32 clubs split between a 'Star League' and 'Gold League'.