Tottenham manager news: Xabi Alonso confirms Bayer Leverkusen latest

Xabi Alonso has confirmed he will be staying at Bayer Leverkusen next season.

The Spaniard has impressed in his first full-time managerial role and could take the German side into the Europa League final should Leverkusen overturn a one goal deficit against Roma on Thursday night.

Tottenham have held a tentative interest in the former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder as Daniel Levy looks for a permanent replacement for Antonio Conte.

While Spurs do have concerns about Alonso’s lack of experience, the fact former Leverkusen sporting director Tim Steidten is a candidate for the vacant role in north London has only increased speculation.

The 44-year-old features prominently on Spurs’s list of options, alongside Brentford’s Lee Dykes and Tiago Pinto of Roma.

Alonso, however, has stressed he is happy at the BayArena and confirmed he would remain in charge next season.

"I’m happy here with the team and the club,” Alonso told BILD.

“I’m not worried about my future."

When asked if he would still be in charge next season, the World Cup winner replied: “That’s correct.”

Spurs are ready to step up their search for a new manager after the completing the due diligence of the process and are seeking talks with candidates.