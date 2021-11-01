Tottenham manager news: Jamie Carragher claims Nuno Espirito Santo was a ‘bad appointment’

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher described Nuno Espirito Santo as a “bad appointment” for Tottenham Hotspur rather than “a bad sacking”.

Spurs’ search to appoint a new manager over the course of the summer was one of the talking points of the post-season with moves for Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso falling by the wayside.

That, of course, resulted in the decision to appoint Nuno and, with that in mind, he rarely ever seemed to enjoy the full backing of supporters.

Indeed, all that came to a head during Saturday’s loss at home to Manchester United, during which there were audible boos from the crowd when Lucas Moura was brought off for Steven Bergwijn in the second-half.

Speaking on Sky’s Monday Night football coverage, former England and Liverpool defender Carragher shared his thoughts on Spurs’ decision to relieve their manager of his duties after only ten Premier League games.

“I don’t think this was a bad sacking, I think it was a bad appointment initially,” he said.

“I think Nuno as a manager and his style of play - people talk about the ‘Tottenham way’ - I don’t think it’s just the ‘Tottenham way’, I think it’s the ‘top club way’ how you want to play.

“I also think Nuno, how he comes across, he’s very reserved, he doesn’t give too much away and I think, in this day and age, the media plays a big part in how supporters view their own manager.

“They hang off their every word, they analyse and dissect what a manager says.

“You get absolutely nothing from Nuno. That’s his way, that’s fine but I don’t that’s going to work at a club like Tottenham.”

