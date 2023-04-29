Tottenham manager news: Brendan Rodgers tipped to take over despite previously snubbing Daniel Levy

Jamie Redknapp has backed Brendan Rodgers for the vacant Tottenham job.

Spurs are still chasing a full-time appointment after the departure of Antonio Conte and are now under the stewardship of Ryan Mason on an interim basis until the end of the season.

The former midfielder was placed in charge following the failed Cristian Stellini experiment, with the Italian given his marching orders after the 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle.

Mason oversaw a spirited draw against Manchester United in the first game of his second temporary spell on Thursday and has made his desire to take over permanently clear.

Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann, Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Feyenoord manager Arne Slot are all candidates for the job on a full-time basis.

Still, Redknapp believes Rodgers – who is out of work after leaving Leicester – could be back in the frame having snubbed interest from Spurs after the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

“It might just be a little bit early for him [Ryan Mason] at Tottenham. And it feels like a Nagelsmann, or a Brendan Rodgers will probably be the options”, Redknapp told the Essential Football podcast.

“They tried to get Rodgers a few years ago and he didn’t end up coming but I wouldn’t be surprised if they try to talk to him. He’s out of work and I’m a big fan of Brendan Rodgers he’s a good manager.”