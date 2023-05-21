Tottenham manager news: Arne Slot confirms he is ready to leave Feyenoord

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is open to leaving the club this summer amid interest from Tottenham.

Slot is under consideration for their managerial vacancy, though the Eredivise club insist no approach has yet been made.

The 44-year-old manager turned down Leeds earlier this season before guiding Feyenoord to the league title, but now says he could leave as he looks for clarity over his future.

“Everyone needs clarity quickly," he told ESPN. "I [rejected] Leeds in the winter and now I’m staying or leaving.

"My departure can also be good for the club, but if there is no dream club then I will stay.

"In football it is commonplace that you talk to clubs. I am not saying that I have done it now, but it is not forbidden that I talk to other clubs."

Feyenoord general manaager Dennis te Kloese said earlier on Sunday that he expects Slot to reject an approach for Spurs amid reports the Dutch giants want to reward him with a new contract.

"[Slot] still has a contract for two years,” he told ESPN. “That has been said before and we have not been approached by any club.

"It is up to Arne to say something about that [his future]. But for us there is no ambiguity about it. We assume that he will remain the trainer of Feyenoord.”