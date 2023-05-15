Tottenham manager news: ‘Amazing’ candidate is ‘ready’ after winning league title, Michel Vorm tells Spurs

Tottenham should consider a move for Arne Slot after his Eredivise triumph with Feyenoord, according to former Spurs player Michel Vorm.

The ex-goalkeeper has described the rave reviews he’s heard of the 44-year-old Dutchman, who is one of a decreasing list of potential candidates for the job after Tottenham missed out on Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino.

“I think he's ready,” Vorm is quoted by Football.London as saying at a charity match in aid of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance.

“He showed that, because I know the Dutch league well and what he's done before, and I speak with a lot of players in Holland, and over the years at AZ and now at Feyenoord how positive they are about him and the style of play, how he communicates and treats all the players and they have done so well.

“If you see how they did last season and then now they've won the title. He's done an amazing job and for me he would definitely be a good fit.”

Slot took over at Feyenoord in December 2020, leading them to the Dutch league title as well as last year’s Europa Conference League semi-final.

Tottenham are not the first club to be linked with hiring him and Vorm has given his verdict on a topsy-turvy season in north London, which could yet lead to a finish outside of the European places.

“It's been a very difficult season,” he noted. “You hope that they could have turned it around in the last couple of matches but it's been very tough.

"The last couple of games, Brentford and Leeds, you just hope they finish as strongly as possible but we'll see. I think this whole season has had a lot of ups and downs and it's just one of those seasons."