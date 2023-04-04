Tottenham: Lucas Moura insists he ‘didn’t mean’ horror challenge on Michael Keane in apology for red card

Lucas Moura has apologised for his rash challenge on Michael Keane that earned him a red card in Tottenham’s draw at Everton.

Spurs conceded a late equaliser on Monday night when defender Keane drilled home a long-range effort in stoppage time, moments after Moura was sent for an early bath.

The substitute winger had only been on the pitch for six minutes when he landed his studs on Keane’s shin in a poor tackle that led to referee David Coote swiftly producing a red card.

Following the 1-1 draw, Moura insisted he didn’t mean to execute his tackle so badly as he apologised to Tottenham’s fans and players.

Lucas Moura's late challenge that saw him sent off just moments before Michael Keane bagged a stunning equaliser! 😮 pic.twitter.com/U6FNPgVYbB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 3, 2023

“There are good days and bad days, today is a bad day for me,” he wrote on social media.

“No one is more frustrated than me! I made a mistake and I accept that. I am not this kind of player and I didn’t mean to do that.

“Sometimes for the sake of milliseconds, something totally different happens than what you planned.

“I want to apologise to my teammates, the staff, the fans and the club. I will keep working hard to help the team as much as I can until my last day at the club.”