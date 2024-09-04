Tottenham: Lucas Bergvall says teammate issue is dealt with after apology for furious on-pitch rebuke

Tottenham summer signing Lucas Bergvall has revealed he has cleared the air with teammate Guglielmo Vicario after receiving the hairdryer treatment from the goalkeeper on his debut at Leicester.

Bergvall came off the bench in the 78th-minute of Spurs' 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium, with the score level after Jamie Vardy cancelled out Pedro Porro's strike.

The 18-year-old lost the ball on the edge of the box with a minute of the 90 to play, forcing Vicario into a smart save and earning the teenager a furious rebuke from his teammate. Vicario has since revealed he apologised to Bergvall afterwards for crossing a line.

"Sometimes you do slightly worse things, sometimes you do better things," Bergvall told Swedish publication Aftonbladet while on international duty this week.

"We were 1-0 [up] and a fairly comfortable lead. We conceded 1-1 and then that happens [losing the ball].

"All is calm now. We have talked about it. Vicario said that there are hot feelings and things like that that happen."

Speaking about the step up at Spurs since arriving from Swedish side Djurgardens in July, Bergvall added: "The quality of the players and the teams you face.

"It's incredible quality, everywhere. It is not possible to make that many mistakes or any mistakes at all. You must always be ready. This is the case regardless of where you play, but now it can be punished a little easier."

Vicario has admitted he went too far in scolding Bergvall, who has come off the bench in each of Spurs' three opening League games.

"I was too aggressive with him," the Italian said. "I apologised. Maybe at that moment it was because we'd dominated a game and then conceded.

"It was not the right way to scream at him, so I apologise. He will understand, he is a good guy. And it's part of football. I suffered this too when I was a teenager. "We are good friends. We are men. We move forward. It was the first game back and the fans were pushing, maybe my acting at that moment was not the best but the message was for the right reasons and from came the right place."

Bergvall collapsed on the pitch during Spurs' final pre-season game against Bayern Munich, briefly sparking alarm around the ground, but has revealed he choked on some chewing gum and says the incident looked worse than it was.

"I took a caffeine chewing gum to get started," he said. "I forgot to take out the gum and put it in my throat. It was hard to breathe.

"It never felt like there was anything dangerous. It was more a little uncomfortable. I had some regurgitation. But it was calm. It looked a little worse than it was and felt."