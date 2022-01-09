Arsenal out of FA Cup, Liverpool and Tottenham avoid upsets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Third-round exits in the FA Cup don't come along very often for Arsenal.

Unless, that is, Nottingham Forest is the opponent.

Failing to transfer its improved Premier League form to the world's oldest knockout competition, Arsenal was beaten 1-0 by second-tier Forest on Sunday in the second big shock of the third round — the stage where top-flight clubs enter the draw.

It's only the second time in 26 seasons that Arsenal has fallen at the first hurdle. Forest was responsible for the other occasion, too, in 2018.

“We were not good enough,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said, “and we have to apologize for it.”

Tottenham and Liverpool avoided the same fate as Arsenal, launching comebacks after falling behind at home to third-tier opponents. Tottenham beat Morecambe 3-1 and Liverpool won 4-1 against Shrewsbury.

ARSENAL OUT

By conceding an 83rd-minute goal to substitute Lewis Grabban at the City Ground, Arsenal became the highest-ranked casualty of this season's FA Cup.

So inept was Arsenal's display that Arteta's team failed to have a shot on target against Forest, a former European champion which has fallen on hard times since the turn of the century and is ninth in the Championship.

“It’s brilliant to get through and I hope the players now really believe in what we’re doing,” said Forest manager Steve Cooper, who is looking to lead the team back to the Premier League to play top-flight football for the first time since 1999.

It was in stark contrast to Arsenal's recent performances in the Premier League which have helped to lift the team into the Champions League positions. Just last week, Arsenal outplayed leader and defending champion Manchester City before imploding after a second-half red card.

Arsenal wore an all-white strip for the match, instead of the usual red, in a stand against knife crime.

The FA Cup has served up some surprises at the third-round stage, no bigger than Newcastle losing at home to third-tier Cambridge United on Saturday.

AVOIDING UPSETS

A little bit of luck — or maybe it was pinpoint precision — proved crucial in Tottenham's turnaround against Morecambe.

With his team trailing 1-0 after 73 minutes, Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks sent in a free kick from near the corner flag on the left wing and the ball flew over everyone and into the top corner.

“This one I meant,” Winks said, laughing.

Substitutes Lucas Moura and Harry Kane added further goals in the final five minutes for Spurs, who denied Morecambe a place in the fourth round for the first time in their 101-year history.

Liverpool started its comeback against Shrewsbury much earlier, equalizing seven minutes after going behind in the 27th.

Kaide Gordon, one of five academy players handed a start in a youthful Liverpool lineup, became the second-youngest scorer in the club's history — at 17 years and 96 days — with a coolly taken goal for 1-1 before Fabinho scored either side of a cheeky backheel goal from fellow Brazilian Roberto Firmino, who came on as a substitute.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was back in the dugout after spending time in isolation following a positive test for the coronavirus, which came amid an outbreak at the club which led to the training ground getting closed for two days.

“This was the team we could line up today and the boys did really well,” Klopp said of his makeshift team.

LEEDS COMPLAINS

West Ham won an all-Premier League matchup against Leeds 2-0, with the crucial opening goal — scored by Manuel Lanzini — controversially awarded after a potential offside against Jarrod Bowen. Leeds players complained about it on the field, and its chairman did so via his Twitter account.

Bowen added a second in the stoppage time as Leeds made a third-round exit for the ninth time in the last 12 seasons.

Premier League teams Wolverhampton and Norwich also advanced after beating lower-league teams Sheffield United (3-0) and Charlton (1-0), respectively.

PLAYER PETULANCE

Many of the bigger teams have used the third round to give game time to their fringe squad members, but two players in particular didn't take advantage of their opportunity.

Arsenal's back-up left back, Nuno Tavares, suffered the ignominy of getting substituted in the 34th minute against Forest because of a poor display. He reacted by throwing his gloves to the ground in frustration before taking his place in the dugout.

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, meanwhile, was noticeably slow as he strolled off field with his head down after getting substituted while his team was losing to Morecambe. The comparison with teammates Bryan Gil and Dele Alli, who were also removed as part of a triple change and sprinted off so as not to waste any time, was stark.

Ndombele, Spurs' record signing, walked straight down the tunnel instead of watching his team's fightback.

“I was a player and it happened sometimes to me that someone was unhappy with my performance," said Tottenham manager Antonio Conte in an attempt to play down the incident.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Oilers add two more players to protocol, game against Senators rescheduled

    EDMONTON — The National Hockey League has postponed two games due to COVID-related issues affecting the Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils. Edmonton's home game against the Ottawa Senators on Monday will now be played Saturday at Rogers Place, the league said in a statement. A new date for Monday's game between the Devils and Tampa Bay Lightning has yet to be determined. The Oilers placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, a day after adding fiv

  • Should You Buy Air Canada (TSX:AC) in 2022?

    After two years of the pandemic, is 2022 the year in which this Canadian airline stock finally takes off and soars? The post Should You Buy Air Canada (TSX:AC) in 2022? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Canada bag ATP Cup final spot with doubles win over Russia

    Canada have reached their first ATP Cup final thanks to the victory

  • 5 FA Cup shocks from down the years after Cambridge stun Newcastle

    Kidderminster and Huddersfield were among the other clubs to upset the odds in the third round.

  • Calls for urgent safeguards in Ontario long-term care homes

    With a rising number of long-term care homes in outbreak, calls are growing louder for urgent safeguards to be put in place. Caryn Lieberman reports.

  • Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year's insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation. The documents, obtained by The Associated Press, underscore the uneven and muddled intelligence that circulated to Capitol Police officers ahead of the Jan. 6 riot

  • Colts flop in Jacksonville, miss out on playoffs; Jaguars still earn No. 1 overall pick

    The Jaguars pulled the upset in Week 18 — and still managed to keep the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

  • Tottenham, Liverpool come from behind to avoid FA Cup upsets

    Tottenham and Liverpool came from behind to avoid being embarrassed at home by third-tier opponents in the FA Cup on Sunday. A little bit of luck proved crucial in Tottenham's third-round turnaround. With his team trailing 1-0 to Morecambe after 73 minutes, Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks sent in a free kick from near the corner flag on the left wing and the ball flew over everyone and into the top corner. Substitutes Lucas Moura and Harry Kane added further goals in the final five minutes for

  • Former 'Hollywood Madam' says she's moving out of Nevada

    PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — The woman dubbed the “Hollywood Madam” when she was accused in the mid-1990s of running a Los Angeles prostitution ring said she is moving out of a southern Nevada town where she has lived for about 15 years. Heidi Fleiss told the Pahrump Valley Times she is angry that someone shot one of her cherished pet parrots with a pellet gun just before Christmas. Fleiss told the newspaper she contacted Nye County Animal Control officers and kept the pellet that a veterinarian removed

  • Rick Carlisle: Lance Stephenson has given us a different vibe

    "It's not even about stats. It's just about a different kind of energy that we really need," said Carlisle, "Lance has given us a different vibe as a team." "He's great. He's my guy," added Sabonis, "Me and him have a chemistry in the pick-and-roll. ...

  • Long wait continues for Team Rachel Homan with new wrinkle after Ontario decision

    A much-anticipated Olympic decision. A national championship berth hanging in the balance. A provincial backup team waiting in the wings. Rachel Homan, her teammates and other affected players could only wait things out after the Ontario Curling Association added a fresh wrinkle to a long, unprecedented selection process on several fronts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The OCA's decision Friday to announce that Homan's team would only represent the province at the national championship if the ski

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Warriors star Klay Thompson set to return Sunday vs Cavs

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson practically danced in delight. He dribbled through his legs a half-dozen times one day last week, then hopped on both feet to complete two circles all while triumphantly raising his right hand high in the air to acknowledge his cheering supporters. Thompson is back to basketball at long last. Stephen Curry’s Splash Brother has been medically cleared and is scheduled to play in a game for the first time in more than 2 1/2 years Sunday against Cleveland following

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft

    The St. John's Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft, complete with Canadian passports. Want to stop goals? Try towering goalkeeper Luka Gavran, a Hamilton native who stands between 6-5 and 6-6. Need to score goals? How about dangerous forward Tani Oluwaseyi of Mississauga, Ont., the 2019 Big East Offensive Player of the Year. Gavran and Oluwaseyi were part of a global Red Storm team that featured talent from Denmark, England, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sp

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.