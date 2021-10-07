The Tottenham Lions Club were in the parking lot at the Home Hardware in Tottenham over the weekend for the second time this year collecting old electronics and scrap metal.

The Lions hosted a successful collection in the spring and returned on Saturday, October 2, to allow local residents to unload their unwanted items they may find during a fall clean up.

They managed to fill two large bins with the unwanted items.

The electronics will be properly recycled with the support of the Electronic Products Recycle Association – a not-for-profit organization of manufacturers, Tottenham Lions collect electronics and scrap metal retailers, and other stakeholders who collect and responsibly recycle end of-life electronics. Local residents were able to drop off computers, sound systems, phones, radios, power tools, television sets, small appliances, tables, speakers and other electronic items.

In the scrap metal bin, they were collecting any kind of metal including bicycles, metal shelving, tools, metal toys, chairs and sheet metal.

Many people find the drop off a convenient way of getting rid of things that have been piling up around the house while avoided a trip to the dump.

They were also selling calendars and in support of the Lions’ Eyeglass Vision Project which helps people around the world.

The funds raised go toward funding Lions Club community projects.

Brian Lockhart, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, New Tecumseth Times