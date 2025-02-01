Tottenham line up Chelsea’s Axel Disasi in case Fikayo Tomori deal collapses

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed an interest in Chelsea defender Axel Disasi (right) - Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed an interest in Chelsea defender Axel Disasi in case a move for Fikayo Tomori falls through amid fears Radu Dragusin could miss the majority of the remainder of the season.

Dragusin and Spurs are still waiting to find out the full extent of his injury with no definitive time frames put on his absence yet. But there is concern he could be ruled out for most of the rest of the campaign, which has heightened Tottenham’s desperation to sign a new defender before the winter transfer window shuts.

Tottenham have agreed a deal in principle with AC Milan for Tomori, but it is currently not certain that the former Chelsea defender will agree to move to Spurs so late in the window.

As they wait to find out whether or not Tomori will move, Spurs have weighed up the possibility of approaching Chelsea over Disasi, who has also been the subject of interest from Aston Villa.

Chelsea are prepared to let Disasi leave before the window shuts, but are insistent the terms must be right. They will only loan him with an obligation to buy or if they receive a significant loan fee. They would also consider offers to sign Disasi permanently for a fair market price.

Spurs have agreed a deal for Fikayo Tomori, but it is not certain the AC Milan defender will make a move so late in the transfer window - Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan

Tottenham’s last-minute desperation in the window has complicated their negotiating position, while Villa also have injuries at the back and have been trying to find a replacement for Diego Carlos.

Chelsea are braced for a very busy end to the window with a number of potential exits and the club still looking at No.9s, wingers and midfielders – either for now or in the summer.

They are unlikely to follow up initial interest in Mathys Tel, who turned down Spurs, this month. Tel has requested guarantees of playing time to leave Bayern Munich in this window, which clubs have been reluctant to grant.

Alejandro Garnacho remains on Chelsea’s radar and, although talks are yet to accelerate, a late move for the Manchester United star has not yet been ruled out.

Chelsea have a list of strikers they are making checks on, including Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

It is unclear whether or not Delap, Gyokeres or Sesko could be allowed to leave their clubs this month. Ferguson could leave Brighton, but they are unlikely to sanction a loan to Chelsea, which means the Blues would have to sign the 20-year-old permanently.

That scenario has not yet been ruled out and Chelsea are also looking at whether or not they will attempt to sign a midfielder before the winter transfer window shuts.