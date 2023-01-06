Tottenham likely to keep Bryan Gil despite loan interest with club ‘so happy’ with winger’s development

Tottenham assistant manager Cristian Stellini has appeared to rule out an exit for Bryan Gil this month.

The 21-year-old has attracted loan interest from Spain after failing to convince in north London following a move from Sevilla in 2021.

Gil spent six months on loan at Valencia last year and the LaLiga giants were understood to have been keen on bringing him back for another temporary stint.

Still, the winger has been called upon in recent weeks due to injuries to both Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison.

Gil enjoyed something of a breakout performance in the recent win over Crystal Palace, playing a key role in three of Spurs’ four goals.

While Antonio Conte will not allow the player to leave without signing a like-for-like replacement, there is a feeling that Gil will need to bulk up for the physicality of the Premier League.

The player, however, appears to be in line to earn a chance to establish himself at Tottenham.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Portsmouth, Stellini said: “I think so [that Gil would stay].

“He’s playing very well and we’re so happy.

“He has a great, great, improvement because he trains every day 110%. This is why he deserved to play an assist and the passes before the assist in this match [against Palace]."