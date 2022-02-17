Tottenham leads grwoth in New Tecumseth population

Three large new subdivisions in Tottenham resulted in a population increase that leads the three towns that make up New Tecumseth, according to figures released by the federal government for the 2021 census.

Two subdivisions were added to the east side of Tottenham off Mill Street, with the third large development on the south side north of the 3rd Line.

As a result, Tottenham’s population increased to 9,609 from 5,422 in 2016.

That’s increase of 4,187 residents. The new developments also spawned new retail space on Mill Street that includes several businesses and a New Frills grocery story that opened its doors recently.

Overall, the population of New Tecumseth increased 28.3 per cent in the same time frame.

In 2016, the population was recorded as 34,242.

The result of the 2021 census revealed the number increased to 43,948. Alliston’s population increase by 21.8 percent growing from 19,092 to 23,253, in 2021.

Beeton had a growth rate of 6.7 per cent increasing its population from 3,891 in 2016, to 4,151 in 2021.

In the region, East Gwillimbury recorded the largest increase in population going from 23,991 to 34,637 – an increase of 44.4 per cent.

The census reveals a high level of migration from larger centres to smaller towns in Ontario with people seeking lower housing prices, greater availability of residential developments, and a desire to live in an area with more natural settings.

The census also revealed a considerable impact on population density as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With many people given the opportunity to work from home, the decision to move to smaller town and avoid a commute became a viable alternative.

For some, moving right out of the province became an option and both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have experienced high growth rates as people move out of Ontario to seek a slower lifestyle and lower housing prices on the east coast.

At the same time, larger cities have also seen an increase in population.

Both Ottawa and Edmonton surpassed the 1 million mark in population.

