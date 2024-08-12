Tottenham investigating Yves Bissouma laughing gas video as midfielder issues apology

Apology: Yves Bissouma could yet face punishment from Tottenham (Getty Images)

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma has apologised for a “severe lack of judgment” after he was filmed appearing to inhale laughing gas just days before the start of the new Premier League season.

Spurs are investigating the incident and Bissouma could face punishment for his actions, which took place last weekend.

The Mali international posted a video on the social media platform Snapchat that appeared to show him inhaling a balloon believed to contain nitrous oxide - widely known as laughing gas - inside it.

Nitrous oxide was made a Class C drug last year as part of the Government’s anti-social behaviour action plan and possession of it for for recreational use is an offence.

Bissouma has now apologised for his actions, which were first reported by The Sun, and acknowledged the health risks involved.

“I want to apologise for these videos. This was a severe lack of judgement,” he said in a statement.

“I understand how serious this is and the health risks involved, and I also take my responsibility as a footballer and role model very seriously.”

Bissouma could face action from Tottenham and the club have confirmed that they are investigating.

The 27-year-old played 45 minutes for Spurs in a friendly at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Bayern Munich earlier on Saturday, which they lost 3-2.

Tottenham are due to kick off the new Premier League season next Monday night when they travel to play newly-promoted Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

“We are looking into the events,” a Tottenham spokesperson said. “This will be dealt with as an internal matter.”

Bissouma joined Spurs in the summer of 2022 from Brighton, arriving as part of a deal worth in the region of £30m.

He has gone on to make over 50 appearances for the club across all competitions, including 26 starts under current boss Ange Postecoglou last season.