Tottenham interested in Gareth Bale return but potential deal may be undone by wages

Gareth Bale could be set for a return to Tottenham - but his astonishing wages might be a stumbling block.

The Real Madrid forward, who turned 30 on Tuesday, has endured a mixed spell in Spain, with Bernabeu fans booing the Welshman on occasion.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He has, though, tasted La Liga success once and won four Champions Leagues with Los Blancos - scoring in two of the finals.

But the return of Zinedine Zidane, who is not Bale’s biggest fan, has reportedly seen the club prepare for his departure.

Spanish media outlet Marca, though, report Tottenham are willing to offer £54million (€60m) for his services.

But his reported £600,000-per-week would be too much for Spurs, with the same suggesting the North London club could barely afford half of that.

Bale is also said to be happy to see out his contract - which runs until 2022.

France icon Zidane has barely disguised his preference that Bale moves away from the club, citing differences in style.

"If I think a player doesn't fit in the team I have to do what I think works best,” the manager said back in May. “No-one can change what Bale has done for the team, but as a coach I have to live in the present.

"I make these decisions when it is right to do so, and I must act in the best interests of the team at all times."

Zidane has brought in the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy among others as the La Liga giants have splashed the cash in a bid to rebuild.

Those transfers - as well as several others - has seen more than £250m spent this window, while any windfall earned from a potential Bale sale could mitigate their net spend.

Featured from our writers