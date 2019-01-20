Tottenham injury woes increase as Winks seals late win at Fulham

Dele Alli celebrates after heading home Tottenham’s equaliser after 51 minutes

Tottenham bounced back to keep their fading title hopes alive, coming from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage with a Harry Winks header in injury time sealing the points.

But the win, which they barely deserved, came at a heavy cost.

The hosts had looked good value for a point and had several good first-half chances to put the game beyond Tottenham, who clearly missed injured England striker Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min, who is on Asia Cup duty with South Korea.

But while Spurs completed a smash-and-grab with a dramatic late winner when Winks gambled to head home Georges-Kevin Nkoudou’s curling right-footed cross at the back post, their striking options were dealt another major blow.

England international Dele Alli, who had levelled Fernando Llorente’s own goal, pulled up sharply with what appeared to be a bad hamstring injury with eight minutes remaining of an entertaining clash.

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates Fulham’s opening goal against Tottenham

Tottenham, looking to reaffirm their top four position in the Premier League and with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte intriguingly watching from the stands, had bulk of the early possession and Erik Lamela should have done better when slicing a shot wide, having been put through by Christian Eriksen.

Yet Fulham, who started the afternoon seven points adrift of safety, crafted the better chances and Ryan Babel forced a great save from Hugo Lloris after 12 minutes when Davison Sanchez was out-muscled and out-paced. The Dutchman had clear sight at goal, but Lloris got a firm hand on the shot to divert the danger.

Tottenham did not heed the warning and Fulham took the lead in the 17th minute. Spurs conceded a corner on their left flank after Jan Vertonghen was forced to put Cyrus Christie’s cross behind. Jean Michael Seri’s corner proved a nightmare for Llorente on his return to the line-up, as the Spaniard diverted the ball into the bottom corner past Lloris. While unsighted, he was a little slow to react as the ball struck his boot and rolled over the line.

The unfortunate Fernando Llorente (centre) watches as the ball bounces off his boot and rolls into his own net

Llorente almost made amends six minutes later when Vertonghen picked him out with a cross, but his header was well held by Sergio Rico in the Fulham goal.

Vertonghen looked good on the left flank, yet for all his craft and service, Spurs looked in need of a cutting edge up front and clearly missed Kane and Son.

Fulham should have made it 2-0 just before half-time, when Christie’s cross found the head of Babel, but he could not keep his close-range header down and headed over.

Fulham had the ball in the net moments later, after great work in the middle of the park from Calum Chambers, who released Babel. His pass found Andre Schurrle, whose shot produced a superb parried save from Lloris and, while the loose ball was headed home by Aleksandar Mitrovic, he was deemed to be offside and the effort was ruled out.

Ryan Babel (left) had two great first-half chances to put the game beyond Tottenham

The pressure on the Tottenham goal continued to build towards the end of the first half and Vertonghen had to make a last-gasp tackle to deny Babel in front of goal after Chambers’ clever back-heel put him through.

Failure to take their chances ultimately cost Fulham, because they should have been out of sight at the break. Babel, in particular, had two gilt-edged chances and while effective on his Fulham debut, he was withdrawn after 55 minutes and replaced by Ryan Sessegnon.

After a poor first-half by their own lofty standards, it was only a matter of time before the visitors showed their quality.

Having been sent out early by Mauricio Pochettino, it took Tottenham just six minutes to get back on level terms as Fulham were punished when Tim Ream made a hash of a clearance. The ball broke to Eriksen, who floated the ball towards the back post and Dele Alli ghosted in to head home. It was his fourth headed goal of the season – a joint-high mark with Fulham’s Mitrovic.

Spurs were in much better fettle in the second period and they almost went in front on the hour. Danny Rose burst forward, cut inside and fired in a vicious shot, only to see his shot deflected onto the crossbar.

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic (left) heads home, only to see his effort ruled out for offside

Lamela gathered a loose ball from his own half-cleared corner and after cutting inside from the right flank, he fired in a shot that was not far wide of the target.

Llorente should have stolen the points with under 10 minutes remaining, but he inexplicably headed wide when Rose’s free-kick found him unmarked in all sorts of space.

Matters only got worse for Spurs moments later when Alli appeared to pull his left hamstring, further decreasing their striking options, but they at least managed to pull off the smash-and-grab right at the death thanks to Winks.

Harry Winks (second left) swoops to head home a vital winner for Tottenham in the last minute

Tottenham have a crucial League Cup semi-final second leg at Chelsea on Thursday before a tricky FA Cup fourth-round tie at Crystal Palace next Sunday, and the lack of summer spending might be coming back to bite Pochettino’s side.

Fulham are still seven points adrift of safety and firmly in relegation trouble after winning just one of their last 10 top-flight games. Yet disappointing though the late goal was, the performance will have heartened Ranieri.

A point for Spurs would have effectively ended their title hopes, but with all three, they are now nine points behind leaders Liverpool and seven points in front of fifth-placed Arsenal.



