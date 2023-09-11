Tottenham injury update: Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Rodrigo Bentancur latest news and return dates

Tottenham have enjoyed a promising start to life under Ange Postecoglou ahead of the return of the Premier League.

The Australian has quickly stamped his mark on this Spurs side and optimism is in abundance for the visit of Sheffield United on Saturday.

It has been an impressive few opening weeks for this new-look Spurs team and, promisingly, Postecoglou still has key players to come back from injury.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest Spurs injuries.

There were reports in Argentina last week that the centre-back had picked up an injury in the 1-0 win over Ecuador, in which Romero was named man of the match.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has allayed those fears, adding that he will not risk players’ fitness in the World Cup qualifier against Bolivia.

He told reporters on Sunday: “Both [Romero and Lisandro Martinez] are fit to play the match, we’ll see if they start or not. Or even not play.

“They only trained for the typical precautions.”

For the first time since his first few months as a Spurs player, it feels like Giovani Lo Celso is in a position to make an impact in the first-team following a reasonably promising pre-season.

Still, the Argentine missed the Carabao Cup loss to Fulham as well as the win over Burnley with a leg problem and is a doubt for the game at home to the Blades.

Potential return date: Saturday 30 September 2023 vs Liverpool

Bryan Gil

Bryan Gil might not be pushing to start most weeks but did show signs of promise, albeit a quick one, before joining Sevilla on loan in January.

The Spaniard then had surgery on a groin issue and is expected to be available again in either late October or early November.

Potential return date: October/November 2023

Ryan Sessegnon

Were it not for a hamstring injury that required surgery, perhaps Ryan Sessegnon would have left Spurs during the summer transfer window.

No update has been given on the 23-year-old’s fitness since confirmation of his operation, though a winter return seems likely.

Potential return date: November 2023

Ryan Sessegnon may well have left Spurs were it not for an injury (Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

The Uruguay international has not played since February after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

While Bentancur is, according to Postecoglou, eager to return to action after stepping up his recovery, Spurs are aiming to have him available again in November.

Potential return date: November 2023

Back-up goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman was stretchered off the training pitch during the club’s pre-season tour of Singapore and has since undergone ankle surgery.

Potential return date: Unknown