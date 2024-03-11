Tottenham injury update: Micky van de Ven, Richarlison and Manor Solomon latest news and return dates

Tottenham enjoyed a strong weekend in the Premier League with a big win over top four rivals Aston Villa.

Spurs followed up their late comeback against Crystal Palace last weekend with a second-half masterclass, running out 4-0 winners at Villa Park.

Ange Postecoglou’s side cut the gap to the top four down to just two points and they also boast a game in hand on Unai Emery’s outfit.

There was a negative, however, as influential defender Micky van de Ven was forced off just before the Spurs rout started.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest Tottenham injuries.

Micky van de Ven

Van de Ven has already missed over two months of action this season as a result of a hamstring issue, so watching him go down at Villa Park would have been a worry.

Postecoglou, however, appeared to play down any serious injury concerns after the game.

“He doesn’t think it’s anything too significant,” said the Spurs boss.

“So disappointing for him because he was outstanding again up until that point. Great for Radu [Dragusin] to come in, his first significant game-time in a big game and I thought he handled it really well.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Richarlison

Richarlison has found form under Postecoglou but now faces another spell on the sidelines.

The striker sat out of the win over Palace with a knee injury and was expected to miss “three to four weeks” of action, perhaps suggesting a return after the international.

He was, however, called up to the Brazil squad for their friendlies against England and Spain this month.

Potential return date: March 30 vs Luton

Richarlison is currently dealing with a knee issue (AP)

Manor Solomon

Summer signing Manor Solomon has only mustered six appearances this season and last month suffered a setback following surgery on his meniscus injury in his right knee.

The winger is yet to return to team training, as Postecoglou confirmed earlier this month.

"Manor is sort of progressing but is still not anywhere near rejoining the group. He still has a bit of a way to go," he said on March 1.

"Again, it is another frustrating one for him. He is working really hard, keen to get back and we were hoping for an early return date, but it's been little things along the way that have set him back. Fair to say, he is still a fair bit away from the group."

Potential return date: Unknown

Ryan Sesesgnon

Ryan Sessegnon is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a second hamstring injury of the season.

He will require surgery and has spoken of his devastation.

"I've been down this road before,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I'll pick myself up, stay head strong and begin my recovery in the best way possible.

"Having been through an operation and the recovery on my other hamstring last year, and knowing how strong that hamstring is now, I know this is the best solution to put an end to the reoccurring issues."

Potential return date: Unknown

Fraser Forster

Fraser Forster appears unlikely to play again this season. Already the back-up goalkeeper, a fractured foot will likely keep him out until late April.

Potential return date: Late April 2024