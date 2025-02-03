Tottenham injury update: Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Dominic Solanke latest news and return dates

Micky van de Ven has struggled with injury at Tottenham this season (Getty Images)

Tottenham got back to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou finally ended a 49-day long wait for a League victory as Spurs beat Brentford 2-0 in a resolute display in west London.

The three points will be a huge boost for Spurs, who head to Anfield on Thursday looking to book their spot in the Carabao Cup final. They hold a 1-0 advantage after beating the Reds last month, although Postecoglou remains without a host of key first-team players.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest Tottenham injuries.

Micky van de Ven

Micky van de Ven made his long-awaited return from injury as Spurs beat Elfsborg 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Still, Van de Ven did not make Tottenham’s squad for the Brentford game, with Postecoglou confirming: “We're just trying to manage his minutes.

“It is a quick turnaround and I spoke with the medical team and Micky to give him another week of training to be ready in another week.”

Potential return date: February 2025

Cristian Romero is back in Tottenham training (Ben Whitley/PA Wire)

Cristian Romero

Fellow star defender Cristian Romero is back in Tottenham training but Postecoglou insisted the club will not rush the Argentine back into action.

Before the Brentford game, the Spurs boss said: “Romero is a bit of a tricky one. We are not really sure yet. There is still some work he needs to do.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Guglielmo Vicario

First choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario underwent ankle surgery back in November and hasn’t played since but Postecoglou did hint the Italian was among a group of players who could return later this month.

“They are all kind of around the same time, around 10 days time,” revealed the Spurs boss last week.

Potential return date: February 2025

Dominic Solanke

Star striker Dominic Solanke suffered a knee injury in January and was expected to miss around six weeks of action.

However, Postecoglou did recently hint the England international was not too far off a return.

Potential return date: Unknown

James Maddison

Another England star in James Maddison is dealing with a calf strain and is expected to miss around “two to three weeks” of action. All being well, that could put him on course to return in either late February or early March.

Potential return date: Unknown

Radu Dragusin suffered a knee injury playing for Tottenham against Elfsborg (AFP via Getty Images)

Radu Dragusin

Radu Dragusin went down with a knee injury during the Elfsborg game after having come on as a substitute for Van de Ven.

Postecoglou recently revealed Spurs were still unsure about the severity of Dragusin’s injury but the Romanian defender is considered a doubt.

“With Radu, we'll probably have more information tomorrow,” he said on Sunday.

“It doesn't look good but he's seeing a specialist.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Destiny Udogie

Left-back Destiny Udogie suffered a hamstring injury against Wolves back in December.

Still, the Spurs boss did group the Italian in with a bunch of players who could return at some point in February.

“They are all kind of around the same time, around 10 days time,” said the Australian.

“We are talking about [Guglielmo] Vicario, [Brennan] Johnson, Destiny [Udogie], Wilson [Odobert], Timo [Werner].

Potential return date: February 2025

Brennan Johnson

Welsh international Brennan Johnson is among that clutch of players who could return in February.

Potential return date: February 2025

Timo Werner

As is the case with the two players above, Timo Werner could be back in action at some point in February.

Potential return date: February 2025

Wilson Odobert

Summer signing Wilson Odobert required surgery on a hamstring injury back in November but is slated to return this month too.

Potential return date: February 2025