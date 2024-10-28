Tottenham injury update: Heung-min Son and Djed Spence latest news and return dates

Tottenham approach a key run of fixtures with uncertainty still surrounding the fitness of Heung-min Son.

Spurs’ influential captain missed four games across all competitions after injuring his hamstring late on in the Europa League win over Qarabag on September 26, not going away with South Korea during the last international break as a result.

That allowed Son to regain his fitness and return to start in last weekend’s London derby against West Ham, when he featured for 70 minutes and scored the final goal in a second-half blitz as Ange Postecoglou’s side came from behind to win 4-1.

However, Postecoglou later confirmed that Son had experienced some soreness in the aftermath of his return and was ruled out of the Europa League visit of AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, with his manager insisting that he would not have played in that game anyway given his recent lay-off.

It had been hoped that the 32-year-old would be in a position to return for another top-flight London derby against Crystal Palace on Sunday, but he was absent again as Spurs crashed to a dismal 1-0 loss against the previously winless Eagles. Here is all the latest Tottenham injury news, with a huge Carabao Cup last-16 showdown with Manchester City coming in midweek before the visit of Aston Villa and a trip to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Heung-min Son

Postecoglou revealed at his pre-Palace press conference that Son was still struggling and a doubt for the game at Selhurst Park having been ruled out of training.

With no further follow-up after the defeat in south London, it remains to be seen at this stage if he has a chance of facing City.

“Sonny is still not right or feeling 100 per cent,” Postecoglou said on Friday. “He won't train today and so [is] unlikely for the weekend and we'll see how he is beyond that.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Injury struggle: Heung-min Son has missed two more matches after initially returning to Spurs duty (AFP via Getty Images)

Djed Spence

The versatile full-back recently signed a new contract at Spurs running until 2028, but his involvement of late has been limited by a groin strain suffered in training.

Spence was not involved against Palace on Sunday, though he could feasibly get back into the squad for either City or Villa if he returns to action at Hotspur Way this week as expected.

“Getting closer so we're hoping next week [he will] join back in training,” Postecoglou said of Spence on Friday.

Potential return date: Wednesday October 30, vs Manchester City or Sunday November 3, vs Aston Villa