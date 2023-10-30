Tottenham injury update: Destiny Udogie, Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon latest news and return dates

Tottenham are setting the pace in the Premier League and Ange Postecoglou's squad is only getting stronger as injuries begun to decrease.

Rodrigo Bentancur was the latest man to return to action, coming on against Crystal Palace as a late substitute for his first appearance since suffering a cruciate ligament injury in February. The Uruguayan is a hugely popular figure in the squad and will push both Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr for starts.

That leaves Spurs missing just four other first-team players as they prepare to welcome Chelsea and former boss Mauricio Pochettino to town in what will be an emotionally charged evening.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest Tottenham injuries.

Destiny Udogie came off quite soon into last Monday's win over Fulham, which came after the international break. Ange Postecoglou confirmed after the game that there was no long-term concerns and the Italian international was merely suffering from fatigue.

However, Udogie was absent from the squad for the win at Crystal Palace. Postecoglou said beforehand: "We're still going to have a look at [Udogie] and assess. Obviously it’s a short turnaround so we’ll see how he goes and make a decision [on the day of the game].”

Udogie is expected to be fine to face Chelsea next week.

Potential return date: Monday, November 6, 2023 vs Chelsea

Ryan Sessegnon faces a few more weeks out (Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Ryan Sessegnon

Ryan Sessegnon was expected to return for Spurs during October but has only recently returned to light training earlier this month.

Postecoglou said last week: : "Sess is still a fair bit of time away; he's longer-term."

Potential return date: December 2023

Summer signing Manor Solomon is currently in the middle of a two-month injury layoff following surgery on a knee injury sustained in training.

Potential return date: December 2023

Goodbye? Perisic has likely played his last game for Tottenham (REUTERS)

Though Ivan Perisic impressed under Postecoglou during pre-season, it seems likely the veteran has played his final game for Tottenham after sustaining a season-ending knee injury.

With his contract running down, a return to Croatia this summer looks likely.

Potential return date: Summer 2024