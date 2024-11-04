Tottenham injury update: Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Richarlison latest news and return dates

Tottenham responded to their defeat at Crystal Palace late last month in emphatic fashion.

Spurs knocked Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before staging a stunning turnaround in the second-half to thrash Aston Villa 4-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

It means Ange Postecoglou’s side are just two points off the top four and represented a huge change in fortune after the disappointment of the defeat at Palace.

Still, such excursions may have come at a cost.

The fitness issues appear to be mounting, so here’s a look at the latest Tottenham injuries…

Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero was forced off during the win over Villa after appearing to hurt himself when challenging Morgan Rogers.

After the game, Postecoglou revealed: “Romero yeah, it was in that challenge again. He felt his foot was sore. I don't have any sort of further information. obviously, he's a pretty tough cookie for him to come off, it must be sore, but yeah, look it's not ideal.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Micky van de Ven

Romero’s defensive partner in Micky van de Ven came off in tears during the win over City.

The Spurs boss revealed the Dutchman has avoided serious injury but still isn’t expected back before the international break later this month.

“He has strained a hamstring,” said Postecoglou before the Villa game.

“It is not too serious, but probably after the international break for him.”

Potential return date: November 2024

Richarlison

Forward Richarlison has endured an injury-hit campaign thus far and sustained a fresh knock when setting up Dominic Solanke’s second goal against Villa, having come on as a substitute in the first place.

Postecoglou revealed: “Yeah, I know Richy obviously felt something in the action of setting the goal up, his hamstring, so we'll see.”

Potential return date: Unknown