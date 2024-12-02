Tottenham injury update: Cristian Romero, Dominic Solanke and Micky van de Ven latest news and return dates

Tottenham's squad has been depleted for a number of weeks now, but they could soon be boosted by the return of Cristian Romero for an hugely important period of the season

Spurs play a further eight times across three different competitions this month and having some key players fit and available for selection is something Ange Postecoglou will be hopeful of especially with Rodrigo Bentancur serving a domestic ban.

After all, since the final international break of the calendar year, he's seen his team thrash Manchester City 4-0 but home draws against AS Roma and Fulham sums up their inconsistency.

Next up is a trip to the South Coast to face Bournemouth on Thursday night and there's the potential of Romero featuring after sitting out the last four games.

With that said, here is all the latest Tottenham injury news and return dates...

Cristian Romero

The Argentine centre-back has been out with a toe injury since the middle of November but Postecoglou has revealed that Cristian Romero could be available for Thursday’s match at the Vitality Stadium.

Though the defender has still not resumed training, he is not “too far away” from returning to action.

Asked following the 1-1 draw at home to Fulham whether Romero might return for the clash against the Cherries, Postecoglou replied: “Potentially.

Tottenham could welcome back Cristian Romero from injury against Bournemouth. (Getty Images)

“He still hasn't trained with the team. He's getting closer, but he still hasn't trained with the team.

“Him and Micky are still working with sport science staff. So, hopefully, not too far away.”

Potential return date: Thursday 4 December vs Bournemouth

Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke missed Sunday’s London derby with Fulham due to illness.

The 27-year-old arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the morning but was subsequently sent home after falling ill in the lead-up to the match.

Speaking ahead of kick-off, Postecoglou did suggest the striker should recover in time to face his former club.

"He came in today and he wasn't the best, under the weather," the Spurs boss revealed. "We sent him home and hopefully he'll make a full recovery and be ready to go for the next one."

Potential return date: Thursday 4 December vs Bournemouth

Micky van de Ven

Van de Ven is back in training for Spurs after suffering a hamstring injury during the Carabao Cup victory against Manchester City at the end of October.

Still, the Dutchman will not be rushed back into action and could be ruled out until later this month.

“Micky is still a couple of weeks away,” Postecoglou said recently.

Potential return date: Unknown

Archie Gray

Spurs were dealt a minor injury blow late on against Fulham as Archie Gray, who came on in the 86th minute, was then forced off in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Explaining why the teenager was withdrawn, Postecoglou said: “He got a knock, a bit of a dead leg, so hopefully nothing too significant.”

Potential return date: Thursday 4 December vs Bournemouth

Guglielmo Vicario

Tottenham’s goalkeeper suffered a blow to his ankle in the first half against Man City but played on and finished the game, making a string of fine saves in the process.

However, his movement didn’t look brilliant and he was seen limping when exiting the Etihad Stadium, with Spurs then revealing that he had undergone surgery on a fractured right ankle.

Vicario himself took to social media to reveal that he had played with the issue for an hour against City, making his performance all the more impressive.

The Italian international looks set for an extended spell out, with no timescale on his potential return as deputy Fraser Forster fills in.

Potential return date: Unknown

Tottenham will be without their No1 for an extended spell. (AFP via Getty Images)

Mikey Moore

Exciting youngster Mikey Moore has seen what may be a breakout season slightly derailed by a virus.

“Mikey will still be out for a little bit of time as well,” revealed the Spurs boss.

“He was hit pretty badly by the virus and because he's young as well, we have to be careful. He's back in the building, but we're going to take out time with him.'

Potential return date: Unknown

Richarlison

A frustrating time of things on the injury front continued for Richarlison after he suffered a hamstring injury during the win over Aston Villa last month.

The Brazilian is not expected back until the New Year.

“Hopefully, he'll be back in the New Year but, again, similar to Micky [Van de Ven], we've got to be careful every step of the way,” confirmed Postecoglou.

Potential return date: January 2025

Wilson Odobert

Summer signing Wilson Odobert is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a “serious” setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

A club statement released on November 16 said: “We can confirm that Wilson Odobert underwent surgery to his right hamstring yesterday

"The 19-year-old will continue to be closely monitored by our medical team to determine when he can return to training."

Potential return date: Unknown