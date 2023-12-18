Tottenham injury update: Brennan Johnson, James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur latest news and return dates

Tottenham remain dogged by a lengthy injury list as they enter the frantic festive period.

Spurs have experienced an on-pitch turnaround over the last week after a thumping home win over Newcastle was followed by Friday's 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest, but still Ange Postecoglou cannot catch a break in terms of his absentees.

Brennan Johnson was forced off in the meeting with his former club at the City Ground, while Yves Bissouma may not play for Tottenham again now until February with his latest suspension followed by a trip to the Africa Cup of Nations. Destiny Udogie will also now serve a one-match ban after collecting five yellow cards.

Spurs host resurgent Everton next on Saturday before a tricky December 28 trip to Brighton, closing out 2023 against Bournemouth on New Year's Eve.

Here is all the latest Tottenham injury news and potential return dates.

Brennan Johnson

Johnson's return to Forest was an unhappy one, forced off after just 32 minutes after sustaining a head injury during a collision with Willy Boly.

However, Postecoglou confirmed after the game that he had avoided a concussion and was dealing with a nasty gash that shouldn't lead to him missing any time.

“He should be ok," the manager said. "He’s just got a nasty cut to his head. Nothing that should keep him out. No concussion, just a cut on his head."

Potential return date: Saturday December 23, vs Everton

Giovani Lo Celso

Lo Celso has come back into favour at Spurs of late amid their midfield injury strife, though did not play against Forest due to a slight injury sustained during training.

Postecoglou has insisted that the issue is nothing serious, but the Argentine is thought to remain a doubt for Sunday's clash with Everton.

Perhaps the Brighton or Bournemouth games will herald Lo Celso's return instead.

Potential return date: December 2023

Giovani Lo Celso could make a swift return to action (Getty Images)

James Maddison

The England playmaker has not featured since suffering an ankle injury in the chaotic London derby defeat by Chelsea on November 6.

A subsequent scan showed the severity of the issue and a frustrated Maddison is not expected back until the New Year.

Potential return date: January 2024

Micky van de Ven

Like Maddison, Van de Ven was also forced off against Chelsea having suffered a hamstring injury.

But he seems to be making good progress with his recovery, with reports suggesting that he has begun running outdoors.

Potential return date: January 2024

Micky van de Ven has been a huge miss for Tottenham (Action Images via Reuters)

Rodrigo Bentancur

Bentancur's long-awaited return from a bad knee injury sustained last season proved frustratingly short-lived after he tore an ankle ligament in the 2-1 home defeat by Aston Villa on November 26.

Postecoglou predicted that the Uruguayan would likely miss another couple of months, meaning he likely won't be expected back until early February.

Potential return date: February 2024

Ivan Perisic

Perisic is not expected to play again this season after suffering a serious ACL injury in training back in September.

The Croatian international is out of contract in the summer and may have played his final game for Tottenham.

Potential return date: Summer 2024

Ryan Sessegnon

Sessegnon last featured for Spurs in February as he continues to be plagued by hamstring trouble.

While it was believed he had returned to light training, Postecoglou revealed earlier this month that Sessegnon had suffered "a number of setbacks" and refused to put a timeline on his return.

Potential return date: Unknown

Ryan Sessegnon is yet to play under Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Manor Solomon

Summer signing Solomon has been out since undergoing knee surgery at the start of October.

Spurs recently released images of the forward continuing his rehabilitation by himself in the gym, and he is not expected to return until January at the earliest.

Potential return date: January 2024

Ashley Phillips

Defender Ashley Phillips picked up an ankle injury during the international break last month.

Postecoglou confirmed at the time that Phillips was likely to be out for a month, with that timeframe meaning he is in a race to return to action before the end of the year.

Potential return date: January 2024