Tottenham identify Brentford's David Raya as long-term successor to Hugo Lloris

Tottenham Hotspur are tracking Brentford goalkeeper David Raya as they prepare to sign a long-term successor to Hugo Lloris in the summer.

Lloris celebrated his 36th birthday on Boxing Day and signed a two-year extension to his contract last year that committed him to Spurs until 2024.

While a goalkeeper is not on Tottenham’s list of targets for January, with the club looking to sign a new right wing-back and an attacking player, it is a position that is expected to be addressed at the end of the season.

Spurs and head coach Antonio Conte are happy with Lloris but there is an acknowledgement that a succession plan needs to be put in place for the Frenchman.

Fraser Forster, who started the FA Cup third-round victory over League One Portsmouth, was signed as a deputy to Lloris in the summer but he will celebrate his 35th birthday in March.

That means Tottenham are planning to bring a new long-term successor to Lloris in during the summer and Raya is high on their list of targets.

Everton’s Jordan Pickford is another goalkeeper Tottenham could consider with the England international yet to commit himself past his current deal that expires in 2024.

As things stand, Raya will also only have a year remaining on his Brentford contract at the end of the season and is likely to attract interest from more clubs than just Spurs.

The 27-year-old Spaniard is the right age and profile to succeed Lloris and has proved himself in the Premier League with Brentford.

World Cup winner Lloris was at fault in Tottenham’s defeat to Aston Villa, but has been a superb signing for the club since joining in August 2012.

Forster kept a clean sheet against Portsmouth, who produced a spirited performance against Spurs. The home side won thanks to Harry Kane’s 265th goal for the club that meant he is now just one behind the club’s all-time leading scorer Jimmy Greaves.

Spurs turn on-pitch attention to North London derby

Heung-Min Son did not get on the scoresheet on Saturday, but the South Korean admitted that his goal against Crystal Palace a few days earlier, his first for Tottenham since October, had been important for his confidence.

“Scoring goals is everything for a striker and this goal was important for my confidence because it doesn’t matter how much you work hard if the ball doesn’t go in the net you get down because you have to be scoring goals or making assists for the team,” said Son. “The goal came at a very important time as well for me to get back on track.”

Son and Spurs now have a week to prepare for the North London derby against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Asked if it has been tough to watch Arsenal doing so well, Son replied: “I’m not interested, to be honest.”

But on Spurs entertaining their North London rivals next Sunday, he added: “We lost against them in the away game, so we have a lot of homework (this week) to make it good again.

“I think the fans were really disappointed when we lost at the Emirates, so I think we have a massive task at home. Everybody must be ready to throw their bodies in and we’re good to go.”