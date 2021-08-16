Tottenham Hotspurs Shock Manchester City, Harry Kane-Less Team Registers 1-0 Win in EPL 2021-22 (Watch Goal Highlights)
It was touted to be quite a difficult night for Tottenham as they met Manchester City in EPL 2021-22. No Harry Kane and also Tottenham have a new manager Nuno Espirito Santo. But nothing came in the way for Tottenham as they registered a 1-0 win over City. Son Heung-Min was the one who scored a goal for his side.
Playing football the Tottenham way. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BSaoD0uKmE
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 15, 2021
Watch Goal Highlights:
What a goal!
Son Heung-min pic.twitter.com/YXdXJQ7Mbh
— Betika Nigeria (@BetikaNigeria) August 15, 2021
