Tottenham Hotspurs Shock Manchester City, Harry Kane-Less Team Registers 1-0 Win in EPL 2021-22 (Watch Goal Highlights)

It was touted to be quite a difficult night for Tottenham as they met Manchester City in EPL 2021-22. No Harry Kane and also Tottenham have a new manager Nuno Espirito Santo. But nothing came in the way for Tottenham as they registered a 1-0 win over City. Son Heung-Min was the one who scored a goal for his side.

Watch Goal Highlights:

