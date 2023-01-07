Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Son Heung-min dribbles at the Portsmouth defence (Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur take on Portsmouth in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Tottenham Hotspur FC 0 - 0 Portsmouth FC

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

13:05 , admin

Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

13:02 , admin

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Ryan Tunnicliffe.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

13:01 , admin

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:56 , admin

⏱ Half-way through the first-half and the scoreline remains level



Come on, Spurs! 👏#TOTPOR // 0-0 pic.twitter.com/AQiSRtkvaD — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 7, 2023

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:54 , admin

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:55 , admin

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Colby Bishop.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:55 , admin

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Ryan Tunnicliffe.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:55 , admin

Foul by Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:55 , admin

Foul by Joe Morrell (Portsmouth).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:55 , admin

Foul by Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:55 , admin

Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:55 , admin

Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:55 , admin

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Zak Swanson.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:55 , admin

Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:55 , admin

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Fraser Forster.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:55 , admin

Attempt saved. Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Colby Bishop with a headed pass.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:55 , admin

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Michael Morrison.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:55 , admin

Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:55 , admin

Foul by Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:55 , admin

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Owen Dale.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:55 , admin

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Harry Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:55 , admin

First Half begins.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:55 , admin

We're off! 💥



COME ON YOU SPURS!! 👏 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 7, 2023

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:55 , admin

⚠️ There has been a change to today’s team…



Yves Bissouma is replaced by Oliver Skipp and Romaine Mundle is now on the bench. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 7, 2023

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:55 , admin

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:55 , admin

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:55 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:55 , admin