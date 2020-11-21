Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Second placed Tottenham Hotspur have an important game coming up against Manchester City which could well determine if they will push for the title this season. The London club have 17 points from 8 games and have already decimated city rivals Manchester United 6-1. A win against Pep Guardiola’s men could lift Tottenham Hotspur and take them to the top of the league. Jose Mourinho is a master tactician and his track record states that he always comes up with something special in his second season. His opposite number Pep Guardiola has signed a contract extension and will be eager to help his team come out of the slump they are in at the moment. Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion, Premier League 2020-21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Gareth Bale had an average game in his first start against West Bromwich Albion prior to the international break and all eyes will be on the Welsh skipper’s inclusion in the starting eleven. Harry Kane and Heung Min Son have been in great goalscoring form so far with their link up play, a joy to watch. Serge Aurier should come in to replace Matt Doherty, who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fernandinho is out for Manchester City with a stomach problem while Benjamin Mendy is noit match fit yet. Raheem Sterling withdrew from the England squad but is in line to start against Tottenham Hotspur tonight which has led to a war of words between Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola. Gabriel Jesus should start as the lone striker for the visitors with playmaker Kevin de Bruyne pulling string in the middle.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City match in Premier League 2020-21 will take place on November 21, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will begin at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City match. A tough games for both the clubs but Tottenham Hotspur playing at home start as favorites to win all three points.