Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Getty Images)

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

Leicester patiently work it upfield again after cutting out a Spurs counter-attack, and Maddison sweeps it out to the right. Tielemans curls it into the far post, but Lloris comes out to collect it.

Big shouts from the Spurs fans and players for a penalty as Perisic's shot is blocked by Faes. They're claiming the defender used his arm, but the referee doesn't see it that way.

It's better from Leicester here as they work it out to their left side, but Spurs are crowding players back into the box. Barnes tries to weave his way inside, but finds his way blocked by Perisic.

Spurs are back to dominating possession now and they're moving it upfield quickly. Leicester are struggling to keep up with them as Sessegnon whips it in from the right, but Ndidi clears.

Assist Dejan Kulusevski

TIELEMANS SCORES! It's a better penalty from Tielemans this time; he goes the same way as before but he lifts it over the keeper, who guessed right again, and this one does hit the back of the net. 1-0 Leicester!

Lloris did move off his line too early when Tielemans struck the penalty, and the Belgian is going to get the chance to retake it.

IT'S SAVED! Tielemans steps up to take the spot-kick, and it's a well-struck shot by the midfielder. He hits it low down to Lloris' right, but the keeper guesses the right way and pushes it wide. VAR is just checking if the keeper was on his line though...

PENALTY TO LEICESTER! Justin gets away down the left and Sanchez is sprinting back to close him down. As the left-back cuts inside, Sanchez slides in and although he tries to pull out, still clips his heels and the referee points straight to the spot.

Spurs are putting Leicester under early pressure here with some clever play down their left. Sessegnon, Richarlison and Bentancur make up a triangle around Evans, but the defender manages to clear his lines in time.

Daka gets the game underway for Leicester!

We're underway!



The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away. A minute's silence took place beforehand in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

Spurs have won each of their last six Premier League home games, their longest such run at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They last had a longer home-winning run between November 2016 and May 2017 at White Hart Lane (14 games).

Brendan Rodgers makes just three changes from the loss to Brighton two weeks ago. New signing Faes makes his debut for the club, with Castagne and Dewsbury-Hall also coming in. Thomas, Soumare and Iheanacho all start on the bench, as does Amartey as he returns from injury.

Antonio Conte makes four changes to the side that started against Sporting on Tuesday as he brings in Sanchez, Lenglet, Sessegnon and Kulusevski. Son, who is still yet to score this season, is dropped to the bench, along with Romero and Emerson. Ben Davies misses out with a knee injury.

LEICESTER CITY SUBS: Marc Albrighton, Boubakary Soumare, Luke Thomas, Jamie Vardy, Dennis Praet, Daniel Amartey, Ayoze Perez, Kelechi Iheanacho, Daniel Iversen.

LEICESTER CITY STARTING XI (4-1-4-1): Danny Ward; Timothy Castagne, Wout Faes, Jonny Evans, James Justin; Wilfred Ndidi; James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Harvey Barnes; Patson Daka.

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp, Cristian Romero, Yves Bissouma, Fraser Forster, Emerson, Bryan Gil, Son Heung-Min, Matt Doherty.

TOTTENHAM STARTING XI (3-4-2-1): Hugo Lloris; Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet; Ivan Perisic, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon; Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison; Harry Kane.

Leicester sit rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and are still looking for their first win of the season. Their only point came on the opening day of the season against Brentford, and they've lost all five since then, including a heavy 5-2 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion last time out. Spurs, on the other hand, have enjoyed a strong start to the season and currently sit in third place. However, a late defeat to Sporting CP on Tuesday ended a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions since the start of the campaign.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Tottenham and Leicester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

