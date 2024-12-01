Tottenham vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates as Tom Cairney equalises before red card

Follow live coverage as Tottenham face Fulham today in the Premier League.

Spurs will hope to bounce off a stunning 4-0 win at Manchester City, despite coming unstuck midweek in Europe against Roma.

The result saw the Australian coach pushed on his approach once more, which was met with a defiant response: “Look, I don’t know how many ways I can say this. “There’s plenty of room for pragmatism in walks of life and in football as well. But I’m just not interested in it. I don’t know why I need to change my approach to be like everyone else wants me to be.”

Ange Postecoglou’s side meet Marco Silva’s Whites, who will be determined to respond to a setback at home to Wolves last time out.

Follow all the latest updates and goals from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium below:

Tottenham vs Fulham

Tottenham XI: Forster, Porro, Drăgușin, Davies, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Johnson, Werner, Son

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Lukić, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Jiménez

54’ GOAL! Johnson powers home the opener at the back post after good work from Werner [TOT 1-0 FUL]

67’ GOAL! Cairney strikes as Whites hit back [TOT 1-1 FUL]

83’ RED! Cairney is off just 22 minutes after coming on for a nasty challenge on Kulusevski [TOT 1-1 FUL]

Tottenham Hotspur FC 1 - 1 Fulham FC

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:29

FULL-TIME: TOTTENHAM 0-0 FULHAM

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:27

We're into the final minute of stoppage time. Still Spurs push...

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:27

On the second viewing, Gray was hobbling off. But still, it does smack of desperation.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:26

How bizarre is this? Substitution for a substitute! Archie Gray is taken off for Will Lankshear to go and battle for a winner.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:25

Fulham are operating with six at the back! Son drives to the left byline again, yet Leno gratefully claims his cross again.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:24

Fulham settle as Spurs keep pushing. Bergvall finds Kulusevski. It's out to Son. He drives and crosses but Leno claims!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:22

Forster claims the corner and loops one forward for Kulusevski.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:22

There will be seven minutes of added time here as Wilson charges forward on a Fulham counter! The Welshman goes alone and beats his compatriot Davies before crossing. There's no one there but Dragusin has to clear behind. Corner to come...

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:19

Fulham are sat deep on the edge of their own area. A cross from the left arrives and Bassey has to put it behind for a corner on the right. Porro delivers, yet Dragusin can only head wide!

83’ RED! Tottenham 1-1 Fulham (Cairney sent off)

15:18 , Jack Rathborn

From hero to zero?

Tom Cairney is given his marching orders for the Whites. It’s a straight red for a horrid challenge on Kulusevski and Silva’s side now face a daunting end to the game to hold on for a point.

An interesting 22 minutes for Cairney, subbed on, equalised and then sent off for a nasty challenge from behind.

(Ben Whitley/PA Wire)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:15

In the second of the double change, Sarr is replaced by Archie Gray.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:15

Substitution Emile Smith Rowe Timothy Castagne

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:15

Following the dismissal, Spurs reshuffle as Maddison makes way for Lucas Bergvall.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:15

Substitution Alexander Chuka Iwobi Kouassi Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:13

Red Card Thomas Cairney

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:13

It's a question of serious foul play and Bond is at the monitor. Cairney could be walking here...

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:12

Cairney chops down Kulusevski from behind in the centre circle with a raking stud down his calf. That could've been a red... VAR are taking a look.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:12

Tete's latest cross is hacked clear by Ben Davies. The home fans are getting edgy with about 10 minutes of normal time to go.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:09

Maddison takes the free-kick, but it is deflected by the wall for a corner. Diop it was with the key touch. The corner from the right subsequently comes to nothing and the following phase sees the flag go up.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:08

Substitution Raúl Alonso Jiménez Rodríguez Rodrigo Muniz Carvalho

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:08

Maddison shows some superb footwork to weave away from a flailing Iwobi on the edge of Fulham's box. It's a free-kick of a similar range to that of the one that hit the post in the first half, just on the right this time. Maddison, Sarr, and Porro stand over it.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:06

The corner comes to nothing and Fulham look to steadily build outwards. The ball goes back to their final third before Leno pelts it forward for Spurs to regain possession.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:04

Kulusevski charges at Robinson on the right and wins a corner off the recovering defender. Maddison comes over to deliver.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:04

Kulusevski has created more chances than any other player in the Premier League this season (33). It's clearly a big role of the dice from Postecoglou.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

15:01

Fulham have scored six goals via substitutes in the Premier League this season, more than any other team.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:57

Substitution Timo Werner Dejan Kulusevski

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:57

Assist Alexander Chuka Iwobi

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:56

Jimenez is penalised for a robust challenge on Dragusin, much to the Mexican's annoyance. If Fulham are to fight back, they can't let their frustration get the better of them.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:56

Goal Thomas Cairney

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:54

After the changes, Fulham try to respond to Spurs' opener. However, Robinson can only blaze over from the edge of the box.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:52

After Spurs come close with Johnson nearly slipping in Porro, Iwobi plays the ball into the home box to no avail. We now see movement from the bench.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:51

Substitution Saša Lukić Thomas Cairney

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:51

Substitution Reiss Luke Nelson Harry Wilson

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:50

Spurs tails are up now. They have a record of W3, D1, L1 when scoring the opening goal in the Premier League this season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:48

Nelson crosses from a good position looking for Iwobi at the back post. Udogie nods behind and it's a corner from the right. The delivery from Lukic is precise, yet Jimenez can only flash his header comfortably over at the near post.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:48

Fulham come forward now and Robinson cuts inside Bissouma from the left. The Malian chops the Fulham captain right on the edge of the area. We now have a free-kick in a promising area that Lukic will take. The delivery is headed behind by Porro for a corner on the left.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Fulham (Johnson)

14:46 , Jack Rathborn

GOAL! Spurs have the breakthrough and it’s Brennan Johnson who strikes!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:46

Yellow Card Saša Lukić

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:45

Assist Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:44

It is all Fulham so far in this second period. Smith-Rowe is the man to cross from the left this time as the visitors work it towards the byline well. Jimenez rises, yet his lofted header doesn't stress Forster who claims easily.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:44

Goal Brennan Price Johnson

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:43

Forster saves again! Spurs can only clear so far, and Fulham move out to the left and Nelson floats over a tempting cross. Diop rises at the back yet Forster denies him at his left post!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:42

Iwobi! Nelson runs onto a ball from Tete, and quite ridiculously, touches it down with his back! The cross from the left then finds Iwobi, yet his athletic effort can't beat Forster who saves well!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:41

Forster saves again! Spurs can only clear so far, and Fulham move out to the left and Nelson floats over a tempting cross. Diop rises at the back yet Forster denies him at his left post!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:40

This weekend marks the 11th Rainbow Laces campaign for LGBTQ+ inclusion in the Premier League, marked by Spurs with a special rainbow-coloured logo on the front of their matchday programme. Inside the programme, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou says in his notes: "Quite simply, football is for everyone." It's a great message to remember as the early second-half proceedings burst back into life. Fulham earn a corner on the right, yet no one can connect and Spurs clear.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:38

This clash has been played at a thrilling pace so far, with Tottenham working at an xG of 0.33 compared to their admittedly more dangerous visitors' 0.94 xG. Fulham have looked exciting on the wings, and this reflects in the heat map of Robinson, as the captain has had the most touches for the Cottages - often linking up with Nelson and Smith-Rowe with great cohesion. Spurs have looked slightly off the pace in comparison to their exploits at the Etihad last week. However, they have also seen impetus down their own left side, with Udogie showing their most amount of touches. That said, the finishing touch so far, has of course been missing. If played at the same speed, this second half should promise to be an exciting one.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:38

It's goalless at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as neither Spurs or Fulham have been able to truly break free in this end-to-end contest. That said, it has been one of the more entertaining 0-0s so far, with numerous chances for both sides. Spurs nearly took the lead inside the first minute. After Bassey conjured up a criminal hospital pass across his own box, Leno was forced to save well from a Son shot with his feet. Following this, and intriguing work down both flanks from the visitors, Jimenez looked dangerous. He was picked out with a lofted ball by Iwobi 17 minutes in, yet couldn't control it as Forster leaped out to block bravely. Jimenez and Forster continued their battle in the game's next real action around 20 minutes later. This time, the Mexican latched onto a great Tete ball from the right and looked destined to find the bottom-left corner. However, Spurs' Vicario stand-in was supremely agile to tip it away. After Dragusin headed well at Leno to tip over, woodwork was the next order of the day as the first half minutes ebbed by. Iwobi smashed the bar on an exhilarating counter before Maddison could only watch his deft low free-kick creep under the wall and ping off the base of the left post.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:36

We're back into the action as Fulham kick off the second half.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:34

This clash has been played at a thrilling pace so far, with Tottenham working at an xG of 0.33 compared to their admittedly more dangerous visitors' 0.94 xG. Fulham have looked exciting on the wings, and this reflects in the heat map of Robinson, as the captain has had the most touches for the Cottages - often linking up with Nelson and Smith-Rowe with great cohesion. Spurs have looked slightly off the pace in comparison to their exploits at the Etihad last week. However, they have also seen impetus down their own left side, with Udogie showing their most amount of touches. That said, the finishing touch so far, has of course been missing. If played at the same speed, this second half should promise to be an exciting one.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:29

It's goalless at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as neither Spurs or Fulham have been able to truly break free in this end-to-end contest. That said, it has been one of the more entertaining 0-0s so far, with numerous chances for both sides. Spurs nearly took the lead inside the first minute. After Bassey conjured up a criminal hospital pass across his own box, Leno was forced to save well from a Son shot with his feet. Following this, and intriguing work down both flanks from the visitors, Jimenez looked dangerous. He was picked out with a lofted ball by Iwobi 17 minutes in, yet couldn't control it as Forster leaped out to block bravely. Jimenez and Forster continued their battle in the game's next real action around 20 minutes later. This time, the Mexican latched onto a great Tete ball from the right and looked destined to find the bottom-left corner. However, Spurs' Vicario stand-in was supremely agile to tip it away. After Dragusin headed well at Leno to tip over, woodwork was the next order of the day as the first half minutes ebbed by. Iwobi smashed the bar on an exhilarating counter before Maddison could only watch his deft low free-kick creep under the wall and ping off the base of the left post.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:21

HALF-TIME: TOTTENHAM 0-0 FULHAM

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:20

In this end-to-end battle, Fulham now have a corner! Robinson drives and crosses low for Jimenez, yet Sarr is in there to touch it behind. Sucic's corner fails to beat the first man before the subsequent ball can't come in as the referee Bond blows his whistle for the break.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:19

The corner from the left comes to nothing as Fulham are able to nod clear.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:19

Maddison hits the post! His free-kick is a smart one as he goes under the wall, yet it takes a nick and ricochets out off the base of the left post!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:18

As we wait for the free-kick, we lear there will be three minutes added on.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:18

The hosts counter and the attack culminates with Werner nutmegging Tete before being fouled. Spurs now have a free-kick in a great area. It's just outside the box's D. Maddison is set to take.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:17

Fulham's pressure doesn't stop as Nelson and then Jimenez are blocked. The latter is denied at the right byline, before the corner comes in for Spurs to clear.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:16

Iwobi off the bar! Fulham keep getting joy down the left and Smith-Rowe works the break inside for Nelson who finds Iwobi who thunders off the frame of the goal from the right. Spurs looked vulnerable there! He was in acres of space.

Tottenham 0-0 Fulham

14:12 , Jack Rathborn

(Getty Images)

(Ben Whitley/PA Wire)

(Ben Whitley/PA Wire)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:13

Forster gets caught on the ball at the back and Davies has to block off Jimenez to spare defensive blushes! The Sucic corner on the right comes in but misses everyone in the box.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:12

Dragusin! The right-sided corner comes in and the Romanian centre-back rises highest to nod on goal. leno tips over in agile fashion! He then punches away the subsequent set-piece from the left.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:10

Spurs attack now and as Johnson plays inwards for Porro from the right, Diop intercepts the Spaniard's ball. The wing-back then slips and looks to land awkwardly.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:08

Jimenez! What a save from Forster! The Mexican is picked out inside the box with a curling ball from Tete on the right and he fires first time for the bottom-left corner. However, Forster is down quickly to tip it away! The stopper then blocks the eventual second effort for a corner on the left. That comes in and Berge nods wide.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:07

After Tete's knock, Fulham resume with the ball, yet quickly turn it over. It's no matter though, as Dragusin passes straight out of play. It's truly riveting action.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:06

Spurs build onwards before Fulham react to the pressure well. A brief highlight in the move? Udogie's nutmeg as he shifted off the left. Now Tete is down holding his ankle after a challenge with Son.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:04

Bassey is back up now and waits on the sideline before he is allowed to resume.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:02

Spurs try to poke a ball through the Fulham back line. Bassey is on hand to slide it away, yet it looks like the Nigeria international has hurt himself in the process here. He's holding his abdomen and we have a break in play as the medical staff enter the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

14:00

Diop is a little too eager to get the ball off Son and gives away a foul. Instead of going long, the hosts play short. The move eventually shifts right, and after Bassey half clears, a cross from the right searches for Werner. However, a key Tete stretching touch puts it away for a throw.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:57

Porro drags a deflected effort wide. Dragusin lifts a peach of a ball over and Son knocks it down for the Spaniard to fire one. The resulting corner arrives and it comes out for Porro to shoot again, yet he drags wide right this time. That was speculative from the right-back.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:55

Fulham really have arrived with intent today. In fact, it's clear to see why no team is on a longer scoring streak in the Premier League this season than them. Their 11-game run is their joint-longest ever in the competition (also 11 between April and September 2007).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:54

Lukic whips in a corner from the right and Spurs have to throw everything in the way as first Diop, then Berge look dangerous. It's great defending from Davies that sees another corner arrive, this time on the left. Sucic's delivery this time gets cleared more routinely.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:52

Nelson darts away after Fulham nab the ball away from a quick Spurs counter. He rushes down the left and crosses deep for Iwobi. He then gets it down but Jimenez can't get his shot off. The hosts then counter again and Leno has to fall at the feet of Johnson to deny a scoring opportunity. Admittedly, Spurs have so far looked like a shadow of the side which beat Manchester City 4-0.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:50

Close! Jimenez is played in behind by a lifted Iwobi pass. The ball had great poise, yet the Mexican couldn't get it completely under his spell and Forster blocked well in the Spurs' goal.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:48

The visitors are popping the ball around sharply so far. That said, Spurs are on their tails. The possession has been very even so far, 52% to 48% in the most recent viewing.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:47

Fulham play smartly down the left with Robinson and Nelson, until the latter is unable to get past a determined Dragusin. Great battle.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:45

Nelson crosses from a good position looking for Iwobi at the back post. Udogie nods behind and it's a corner from the right. The delivery from Sucic is precise, yet Jimenez can only flash his header comfortably over at the near post.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:42

Udogie finds Werner and he cuts in from the left but can't get his shot away as he drives across the box. Maddison then spreads the play wide right, yet Fulham intercept. In the next phase, Iwobi takes on a determined run, yet can't find Jimenez as the ball is cut out well.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:41

After that Fulham pressure, Spurs look to respond. However, Dragusin's long ball out from the back trundles through to Leno.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:40

Nelson takes it short to Iwobi before skinning Werner. He's pushed down, gets up and drives to the left byline before his low ball across is cleared confidently.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:39

Fulham come forward now and Robinson cuts inside Bissouma from the left. The Malian chops the Fulham captain right on the edge of the area. We now have a free-kick in a promising area that Sucic will take. The delivery is headed behind by Porro for a corner on the left.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:37

Spurs are just working the channels early here, seeing what runs Fulham may be susceptible to. Maddision tries to unleash Udogie on the left, yet the visitors recover well. Porro shifts inside to run central before feeding Son on the right, yet the South Korean's effort is blocked.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:36

Fulham retain the ball now, as they look to recover from that early scare that saw Leno save well with his feet.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:34

Leno saves and that's a huge let-off for Bassey! The defender played a loose pass across from the left and it was intercepted before Son fired on target! The German did well to react there.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:32

And we're off as Son plays the ball back from the centre circle.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:32

What will this game entail? Going off Spurs' form, it's a tricky one to analyse. Tottenham have alternated between victory (four) and defeat (three) in their last seven Premier League matches, beating Manchester City 4-0 at the Etihad last time out. The captains meet now as the trumpets blare. It looks like the hosts will get us under way.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:31

Today's head referee is Darren Bond. He leads the players out onto the North London turf to a warm welcome from both sets of fans. Spurs walk out in their crisp white shirts, while Fulham arrive in their red and black away strip for this London clash. Fulham are unbeaten in their past seven Premier League London derbies (W4 D3), winning the last two in a row. In their top-flight history, they’ve never gone eight without defeat before, while only twice previously have they won three in a row – April/September 1960 and January/April 2013.

Fulham players warm up to face Tottenham

13:26 , Jack Rathborn

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Tottenham players warm up to face Fulham

13:21 , Jack Rathborn

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:18

Marco Silva makes two changes to the Fulham side beaten 4-1 at home by Wolves last weekend. Defender Joachim Andersen is absent because of a calf injury, while Andreas Pereira also misses out. Issa Diop and Sander Berge come in, while Kenny Tete makes his 100th Fulham appearance.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:18

Ange Postecoglou makes four changes to the Tottenham team which started the 2-2 draw against Roma on Thursday night. The most unexpected change sees Dejan Kulusevski on the bench, alongside Archie Gray. Dominic Solanke is not in the squad after Postecoglou said the striker "felt a bit sore" after the Roma match. The other absence from Thursday is Rodrigo Bentancur, who serves the second in a seven-game domestic ban. Fraser Forster starts in goal for the first time in a league match since May 2023.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:18

SUBS: Steven-Andreas Benda, Ryan Sessegnon, Samuel Amissah, Timothy Castagne, Joshua King, Tom Cairney, Adama Traore, Harry Wilson, Rodrigo Muniz.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:18

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson; Sander Berge, Sasa Lukic; Alex Iwobi, Emile Smith-Rowe, Reiss Nelson; Raul Jimenez.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:18

Hello everyone, and welcome to Sunday afternoon action from the Premier League's 13th matchweek. Today, Tottenham welcome Fulham to North London in what promises to be a highly entertaining fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:18

SUBS: Brandon Austin, Archie Gray, Djed Spence, Callum Olusesi, Luca Williams-Barnett, Lucas Bergvall, Dejan Kulusevski, Will Lankshear.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:18

TOTTENHAM (4-3-3): Fraser Forster; Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie; Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison; Timo Werner, Heung-Min Son, Brennan Johnson.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:08

After looking reinvigorated in their romping 4-0 demolition of Manchester City last Saturday, hosts Tottenham occupy sixth place on 19 points after 12 matches. Although they’ve been renowned for patchy form, Spurs’ opposition today enter the fixture potentially deflated after suffering a 4-1 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage in their last league match. This ended a three-match unbeaten streak, putting them in ninth place on 18 points. Fulham won the last Premier League meeting between these clubs, triumphing 3-0 at home last season. Rodrigo Muniz played a huge part with key goals in the 42nd and 61st minute while Sasa Lukic also was on target. Hosts Tottenham have four wins and two losses this season in six Premier League contests on home soil, while in league matches away from their West London residence this term, Fulham have earned eight points from 18 available (W2 D2 L2).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:08

Hello everyone, and welcome to Sunday afternoon action from the Premier League's 13th matchweek. Today, Tottenham welcome Fulham to North London in what promises to be a highly entertaining fixture.

Fans arrive for Tottenham vs Fulham

12:39 , Jack Rathborn

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

13:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Tottenham vs Fulham team news and starting line-ups

12:22 , Jack Rathborn

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Porro, Drăgușin, Davies, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Johnson, Werner, Son

Subs: Austin, Reguilón, Spence, Gray, Bergvall, Kulusevski, Olusesi, Lankshear, Williams-Barnet

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Lukić, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Jiménez

Subs: Benda, Castagne, King, Cairney, Sessegnon, Wilson, Muniz, Traoré

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website