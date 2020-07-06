Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League: live score and latest updates - GETTY

06:09 PM

As for the Everton side

Tom Davies comes in for Anthony Gordon for the visitors, and their important, exciting Richarlison is rated okay to start. Rich was off before the hour against Leicester just a few days ago but has scrubbed up okay.

06:05 PM

Two changes for Spurs

As Toby Alderweireld comes back into the defence and Harry Winks back into midfield.

The club's record signing Ndombele has to settle for the bench for, I think, the fourth game in a row?

Free the Tanguy One — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) July 6, 2020

06:03 PM

Teams for Spurs vs Everton

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Lucas Moura, Lo Celso, Son, Kane. Subs: Vertonghen, Sanchez, Lamela, Gazzaniga, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Skipp, Fernandes, Cirkin.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Iwobi, Davies, Andre Gomes, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Baines, Mina, Sidibe, Bernard, Stekelenburg, Kean, Branthwaite, Baningime, Gordon.

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire)

05:51 PM

Monday night football

finds Tottenham playing Everton in the Premier League. We will have the team news for you at 7pm and then the kick off for this fixture is 8pm UK time.

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and on Sky Sports main event. Or you can of course follow it here for free with us.

Our Merseyside football man Chris Bascombe was among those talking to Toffees skipper Seamus Coleman recently, and it sounds like Coleman has just about had enough of having decent seasons that don't really amount to anything. Here is what Chris wrote:

Seamus Coleman is sick of Everton’s false dawns. That explains why, amid his obvious enthusiasm for the early promise of Carlo Ancelotti’s reign, there is as much caution as excitement. “I don't want to be having these conversations year after year when you have a decent run of form,” said Coleman. “You don't want to be just speaking after a good few games saying, 'Ah, we are doing well'. I want us to be consistent. I want the club to be back challenging for Champions League places.”

More on that here Seamus Coleman tired of false dawns at Everton: 'I want club to be challenging for Champions League places'

Also in the lead-up to this game, Mourinho showed that he's still got it. Not necessarily managing football teams, but selecting a choice diss for a rival.

Jose Mourinho hits back at 'troubled' Arsenal over social media post that had a dig at Tottenham