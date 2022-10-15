Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sports Staff
·7 min read
A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Getty Images)
A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Everton in the Premier League today.

Tottenham are currently third in the league table following a 1-0 win over Brighton last weekend. Harry Kane is on fine form, scoring eight goals in nine league games with only Erling Haaland bagging more in that time. Antonio Conte’s side also beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in the Champions League during the week.

After slow start to the season, Frank Lampard’s Everton are now 12th place in the Premier League standings. Despite losing to Manchester United in their last fixture, the Toffees are playing well with Alex Iwobi as one of their standout players. The Nigerian International has already equaled his direct goal contributions in the league from last season, in 19 fewer games.

Tottenham: Lloris (c); Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Richarlison, Son; Kane.

Everton: Pickford; Coleman (c), Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana; McNeil, Maupay, Gray.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton LIVE: Premier League updates

  • Spurs — Lloris(C); Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Bentancur, Højbjerg, Perisic; Richarlison, Son; Kane

  • Everton — Pickford; Coleman(C), Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana; McNeil, Maupay, Gray

Tottenham Hotspur FC 0 - 0 Everton FC

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:38 , admin

CHANCE! Richarlison has the first good chance of the game. Tottenham take a quick free-kick and play Perisic down the left side of the box. He sends a cross to Richarlison, who heads over the bar.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:37 , admin

Attempt missed. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross following a set piece situation.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:37 , admin

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:36 , admin

Everton are switching to a 5-3-2 formation when out of possession as McNeil drops into a left wing-back role.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:37 , admin

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:37 , admin

Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:36 , admin

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:34 , admin

Tottenham are controlling the ball early in this game as Everton allow the hosts to play the ball around the halfway line.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:37 , admin

Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:31 , admin

Bentancur gets the game underway for Tottenham!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:31 , admin

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:37 , admin

First Half begins.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:31 , admin

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:27 , admin

The players are making their way out of the tunnel and onto the pitch!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:24 , admin

Conte has seen his sides keep a clean sheet in all six of his Premier League meetings with Everton – only Roberto Mancini (7 vs Wigan) has faced a specific opponent more often without his side ever conceding in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:22 , admin

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:22 , admin

Conte makes three changes from his starting lineup against Frankfurt as Davies, Doherty and Perisic all start. Lampard makes one change to his starting 11 as Dwight McNeil replaces the suspended Anthony Gordon.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:20 , admin

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:19 , admin

SUBS: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies, James Garner, Asmir Begovic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Salomon Rondon, Michael Keane, Ruben Vinagre, Reece Welch.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:16 , admin

Everton (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Alex Iwobi, Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye; Demarai Gray, Neal Maupay, Dwight McNeil.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:16 , admin

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:13 , admin

SUBS: Oliver Skipp, Ryan Sessegnon, Yves Bissouma, Fraser Forster, Bryan Gil, Lucas Moura, Davinson Sanchez, Djed Spence, Clement Lenglet.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:12 , admin

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:10 , admin

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:10 , admin

Tottenham (3-4-3): Hugo Lloris; Eric Dier, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies; Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic; Richarlison, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:07 , admin

After slow start to the season, Frank Lampard’s Everton are now 12th place in the Premier League standings. Despite losing to Manchester United in their last fixture, the Toffees are playing well with Alex Iwobi as one of their standout players. The Nigerian International has already equaled his direct goal contributions in the league from last season, in 19 fewer games.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:04 , admin

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:04 , admin

Tottenham are currently third in the league table following a 1-0 win over Brighton last weekend. Harry Kane is on fine form, scoring eight goals in nine league games with only Erling Haaland bagging more in that time. Antonio Conte’s side also beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in the Champions League during the week.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:01 , admin

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:00 , admin

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:00 , admin

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:00 , admin

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:37 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

16:30 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:00 , admin

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:00 , admin

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:00 , admin

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:00 , admin

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:00 , admin

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:00 , admin

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

17:00 , admin

Latest Stories

  • Frank Lampard calls on Everton to respond after losing unbeaten run

    Only seven times last season did the Toffees respond to a loss with a victory in their next fixture

  • Tottenham 0-0 Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

    Antonio Conte made three changes to the Tottenham side who beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League for today’s Premier League game against Everton. Despite the frantic fixture schedule, the Spurs boss has stopped short of truly tinkering, with Ben Davies, Ivan Perisic and Matt Doherty replacing Clement Lenglet, the suspended Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon.

  • Edmonton Oilers fans upset about absurd concession prices at Rogers Place

    Edmonton Oilers fans are not happy with the steep prices at the concession stands at Rogers Place this season.

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • 6 questions for Maple Leafs to answer this season

    Will John Tavares silence the haters? Can Auston Matthews do it again? Is this the year the curse ends? Here are six questions for Maple Leafs fans to ponder for the 2022-23 NHL season.

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Hockey Canada announces CEO, entire board of directors will step aside

    Hockey Canada has announced its entire board of directors and its CEO will step aside as the organization confronts widespread criticism over how it handled an alleged group sexual assault involving members of the 2018 men's national junior team. In a media statement, the sports organization confirms that, effective immediately, chief executive officer Scott Smith is leaving. The statement says that an interim management committee will be put in place until a newly constituted board appoints a n

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Calgary Flames seek to turn entertaining off-season into longer playoff run

    CALGARY — No NHL team lost more and gained more than the Calgary Flames after their most successful season in years. Newcomers Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri can bring offensive firepower and other intangibles to compensate for departed wingers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. Will they? Masterful wheeling and dealing in the off-season does not guarantee a championship, Calgary's general manager cautioned. "This idea of winning in the summer is a load of crap I think," Brad Treliving sai

  • Matty Beniers's preseason derails the Owen Power for Calder train

    Matty Beniers' performances for Seattle in preseason has many NHL fans reassessing their picks for rookie of the year, which largely had Buffalo's Owen Power winning the Calder Trophy.&nbsp;

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • NHL tanking rankings: Who's in prime position to secure Connor Bedard?

    With an elite talent like Connor Bedard ready to be plucked with the first overall pick, this year's race to the NHL's basement holds more intrigue than ever.

  • HFX Wanderers FC fire coach Stephen Hart, who has led CPL team since inception

    HALIFAX — HFX Wanderers FC have fired Stephen Hart, the Canadian Premier League team's first and only coach, in the wake of an 8-15-5 season The Halifax side finished seventh in the eight-team league this year. “I met with Stephen yesterday and informed him that I felt it was time for new leadership at our football club," Derek Martin, the club's founder and president, said in a statement. “Stephen handled this conversation with the same class and dignity he has displayed while representing our

  • Stampeders, Tiger-Cats clash in CFL game crucial to their playoff goals

    CALGARY — Playoff intrigue permeates Friday's game between the Calgary Stampeders and visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats. With three games remaining in the CFL's regular season, the Stampeders and B.C. Lions (both 10-5) are neck and neck down the stretch for second in the West Division and the right to host the division semifinal. Hamilton (5-10) needs to get ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-10) to avoid losing an East Division playoff spot to a crossover team from the West. "It's not technica

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Toronto Arrows sign New Zealand-born hooker Gene Syminton

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed New Zealand-born hooker Gene Syminton for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. The 25-year-old arrives from New Zealand's Hawke’s Bay, for whom he played in the National Provincial Championship. "Gene is a tough and gritty hooker who leads from the front and will bring physicality to our front row,” Arrows COO and GM Mark Winokur said in a statement. "He’s a no-nonsense player who will fit in well with our culture on and off the field, and we are very exci