Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Everton in the Premier League today.

Tottenham are currently third in the league table following a 1-0 win over Brighton last weekend. Harry Kane is on fine form, scoring eight goals in nine league games with only Erling Haaland bagging more in that time. Antonio Conte’s side also beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 in the Champions League during the week.

After slow start to the season, Frank Lampard’s Everton are now 12th place in the Premier League standings. Despite losing to Manchester United in their last fixture, the Toffees are playing well with Alex Iwobi as one of their standout players. The Nigerian International has already equaled his direct goal contributions in the league from last season, in 19 fewer games.

Tottenham: Lloris (c); Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Richarlison, Son; Kane.

Everton: Pickford; Coleman (c), Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana; McNeil, Maupay, Gray.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Tottenham Hotspur FC 0 - 0 Everton FC

17:38 , admin

CHANCE! Richarlison has the first good chance of the game. Tottenham take a quick free-kick and play Perisic down the left side of the box. He sends a cross to Richarlison, who heads over the bar.

17:37 , admin

Attempt missed. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross following a set piece situation.

17:37 , admin

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

17:36 , admin

Everton are switching to a 5-3-2 formation when out of possession as McNeil drops into a left wing-back role.

17:37 , admin

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

17:37 , admin

Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross.

17:36 , admin

There is no room for racism. Anywhere.

17:34 , admin

Tottenham are controlling the ball early in this game as Everton allow the hosts to play the ball around the halfway line.

17:37 , admin

Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17:31 , admin

Bentancur gets the game underway for Tottenham!

17:31 , admin

We're underway against Everton!



COME ON YOU SPURS

17:37 , admin

First Half begins.

17:31 , admin

COME ON YOU BLUES!

17:27 , admin

The players are making their way out of the tunnel and onto the pitch!

17:24 , admin

Conte has seen his sides keep a clean sheet in all six of his Premier League meetings with Everton – only Roberto Mancini (7 vs Wigan) has faced a specific opponent more often without his side ever conceding in the competition.

17:22 , admin

Coming to watch Spurs since 1942 👏



An incredible story on our #TOTEVE pre-match show ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/NurAR33ODR — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 15, 2022

17:22 , admin

Conte makes three changes from his starting lineup against Frankfurt as Davies, Doherty and Perisic all start. Lampard makes one change to his starting 11 as Dwight McNeil replaces the suspended Anthony Gordon.

17:20 , admin

17:19 , admin

SUBS: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies, James Garner, Asmir Begovic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Salomon Rondon, Michael Keane, Ruben Vinagre, Reece Welch.

17:16 , admin

Everton (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Alex Iwobi, Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye; Demarai Gray, Neal Maupay, Dwight McNeil.

17:16 , admin

The final word from Frank ahead of #TOTEVE

17:13 , admin

SUBS: Oliver Skipp, Ryan Sessegnon, Yves Bissouma, Fraser Forster, Bryan Gil, Lucas Moura, Davinson Sanchez, Djed Spence, Clement Lenglet.

17:12 , admin

Just under 20 minutes until KO ⏳



How are we feeling?



🛵 @getir_UK pic.twitter.com/gVWDhstZdF — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 15, 2022

17:10 , admin

17:10 , admin

Tottenham (3-4-3): Hugo Lloris; Eric Dier, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies; Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic; Richarlison, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son.

17:07 , admin

17:04 , admin

400 Spurs appearances and counting for Harry 👏

17:04 , admin

17:01 , admin

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

17:00 , admin

"The manager has prepared us well this week so we're ready."



Amadou Onana looks ahead to #TOTEVE ⤵️ — Everton (@Everton) October 15, 2022

17:00 , admin

📡 We're LIVE in N17 ahead of #TOTEVE!



Join the team for all the pre-match discussion and analysis ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 15, 2022

17:00 , admin

17:37 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

16:30 , admin

17:00 , admin

17:00 , admin

17:00 , admin

17:00 , admin

Where in the world will you be watching #TOTEVE from? 🗺️

17:00 , admin

Today's Stake Stats ahead of #TOTEVE

17:00 , admin

17:00 , admin