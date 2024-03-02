Spurs vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest goals and goals as Timo Werner misses chance to score

(Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Tottenham host Crystal Palace in the Premier League in a bid to close the gap between themselves and the top four. Spurs go into the match in fifth place, five points behind Aston Villa in fourth, while Crystal Palace have climbed the table since their win over Burnley and look more comfortable in 13th place, four behind Fulham.

Spurs were handed a boost with the return of Destiny Udogie, but were struck with the news that Richarlison faced three to four weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Crystal Palace manager made one change from his first game in charge - a win over Burnley. The new manager has Eberechi Eze fit for the first time since January, with Odsonne Edouard dropping to the bench.

Tottenham Hotspur FC 0 - 0 Crystal Palace FC

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:59

It's 0-0 at the break, as an opening 45 minutes high on energy but low on final-third quality draws to a close at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Neither goalkeeper has seen many shots come their way, with Johnstone making the only guilt-edge save of the match so far with a crucial stop to deny Werner on the counter-attack. Vicario sprung off his line at the other end to keep Munoz out, injuring himself in the process, but the only other save he had to make was inconsequential due to Ayew being in an offside position.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:53

HALF-TIME: TOTTENHAM 0-0 CRYSTAL PALACE.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:51

Bentancur is found on the edge of the box by Maddison and goes for the spectacular, but can only fire off a woeful shot which skews high and wide of the target!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:51

We'll play three added minutes to close out a so-far goalless first half in this London derby.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:50

It has been 30 minutes since Crystal Palace last attempted a shot in this game, while the Eagles are also yet to have a shot on target.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:50

Maddison is down in his own box, holding his face after catching a stray Ward elbow prior to that Palace corner. There's nothing untoward about the challenge though, and we're soon back playing on.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:48

Munoz and Ayew play a one-two down the right for Palace, looking to carve open some space to cross, but Ayew's ball into the middle is blocked behind for a corner off Udogie.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:44

CHANCE!!! Maddison is found in the box once again, this time by Werner, but is quickly swarmed upon by three Palace defenders and can't get a shot away before Ward puts the ball behind for a corner!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:44

Kulusevski cuts inside off the right flank and finds Maddison making a deep run into the box, but he's muscled off the ball fairly and squarely by Andersen, who comes away with it for the Eagles.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:42

Tottenham have scored in each of their last 37 Premier League games, the second-longest such run in the competition’s history. However, Spurs have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 league games, conceding at least twice in five of their last seven.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:40

Maddison, Kulusevski and Emerson all combine down the right as Spurs bring numbers forward on the attack, but the latter's first-time cross from the byline is blocked behind off Mitchell for a corner!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:40

CHANCE!!! Stretching Palace down the right, Kulusevski finds Emerson ahead of him on an under-lapping run. The right-back crosses first-time for Son in the middle, but he can't quite get on the end of it and the ball rolls behind for a goal-kick!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:37

SAVED!!! After their initial counter-attack is dealt with by Spurs, Palace continue to push the envelope and Lerma squares to Wharton. His first time ball finds Ayew in the box, who turns, shoots and draws a brilliant reflex save from Vicario, before the flag is raised for offside!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:33

Having won three of their first six Premier League away games this season, Crystal Palace are now winless in their last seven on the road - form which led to the stepping down of Roy Hodgson and something which Oliver Glasner will be looking to change as soon as possible.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:32

Maddison goes for goal from the set-piece with a curling effort towards the far corner, and although the shot looks to be heading behind to safety, Johnstone's not taking any chances and gets a glove on the ball to concede a corner!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:30

Maddison looks to sweep a cross into the middle as he cuts inside Ward, but is brought down late by the Palace captain to earn his side a free-kick from just outside the area.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:28

Tottenham keeper Vicario continues to receive treatment in his own goalmouth after coming off worst in that series of collisions, but with youngster Brandon Austin warming up on the sidelines, the Italian is cleared to carry on between the sticks.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:27

CHANCE!!! Ward's floated cross-field pass is half-dealt with by the Spurs defence, until Lerma recovers possession on the edge of the box. His pass back into the area deflects into the path of Munoz, but Vicario shoots of his line to make the save before he, Munoz and Udogie all hit the deck in two separate collisions!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:25

Palace have won just one of their last 18 London derbies away from home, and are winless in nine since a 2-1 win at West Ham in November 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:24

WHAT A STOP!!! An Eagles free-kick breaks down and Eze is dispossessed by Bentancur, allowing Son to put Werner clean through on goal with a forward ball. Palace are stretched as the Germany forward bears down on goal untouched, but Johnstone stands his ground despite being beaten for pace by Werner, making a last-ditch save to keep the hosts at bay!!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:20

CHANCE!!! Bentancur threads a fantastic throughball down the left for Son to run onto, but Johnstone again sprints off his line to meet it. The Palace keeper slides in and gets the first touch, sending the ball ricocheting off Son and behind for a goal-kick!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:19

Spurs have lost two of their last three home London derbies in the Premier League, but did beat Brentford 3-2 in their last such match. They’ve not lost three London derby matches at home in the same campaign since 2004-05.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:17

Ayew's delivery from the set-piece is half-cleared by Spurs and falls for Wharton in the box, whose left-footed half-volley skews away from goal and ends up miles off-target!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:17

Munoz hunts down the bouncing ball from a long Johnstone goal-kick and gets goal-side of Udogie, who brings the wing-back down on the edge of the box to gift Palace a dangerous free-kick!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:15

Crystal Palace have only won one of their last 17 Premier League games against Tottenham, a 3-0 victory at Selhurst Park in September 2021 under Roy Hodgson's predecessor - and also successor - Patrick Vieira.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:15

Udogie floats a well-timed throughball down the attacking left channel with Maddison giving chase, but Johnstone comes off his line to clean things up at the back for Palace.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:13

Romero's poor ball out of defence is cut out by Lerma, who sends Mateta running in behind the Spurs defence with a throughball into the final third. Romero's centre-back partner Van de Ven bals him out though, showing a great turn of pace to close the gap in no time at all and get to the ball first!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:12

Palace burst forward on the break as play is switched wide to Mitchell on the left. His cross is deflected out to Lerma, who tees up Ayew on the edge of the box, but the Ghanaian snatches at his shot and sends it well over the bar!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:08

Bentancur is found in the box and looks to open up some shooting space on his right foot. He can't get an effort away before being crowded out though, and Richards clears for Palace.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:07

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League home games against Crystal Palace, winning nine of these since a 1-0 defeat in November 1997. Spurs have won their last eight such meetings in a row by an aggregate score of 17-1.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:03

Son kicks the game off for Spurs, and we are up and running in north London!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

15:02

The teams are out on the pitch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and we'll be ready for kick-off in just a few moments' time!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

14:49

Palace have a returnee of their own in the starting XI – and it’s a big one too, with Eberechi Eze passed fit to make his first appearance since January. He displaces Odsonne Edouard in attack, lining up alongside Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta in Glasner’s new-look 3-4-2-1 formation.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

14:49

Spurs make three changes from their loss to Wolves last time out, one of which is enforced after Richarlison was ruled out with a month-long knee injury. On-loan forward Timo Werner comes onto the left flank in his place, while Rodrigo Bentancur and Destiny Udogie return in midfield and at left-back respectively.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

14:44

CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Dean Henderson, James Tomkins, Matheus Franca, Nathaniel Clyne, Will Hughes, Odsonne Edouard, Naouirou Ahamada, Luke Plange, David Ozoh.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

14:44

CRYSTAL PALACE (3-4-2-1): Sam Johnstone; Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Chris Richards; Daniel Munoz, Adam Wharton, Jefferson Lerma, Tyrick Mitchell; Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze; Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

14:44

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Brandon Austin, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Radu Dragusin, Giovani Lo Celso, Brennan Johnson, Pape Matar Sarr, Ben Davies, Dane Scarlett.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

14:44

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Emerson Royal, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur; Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Timo Werner; Son Heung-Min.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

14:39

New manager Oliver Glasner had the perfect start to life at Palace, thumping relegation-threatened Burnley 3-0 at Selhurst Park with three goals inside the final 22 minutes. Spurs will no doubt provide a much tougher test for the Eagles though, having defeated Palace 2-1 away from home in the reverse fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

14:35

Spurs come into this match sat fifth in the table, albeit five points behind Aston Villa in the race for Champions League places. Ange Postecoglou’s side suffered a 2-1 loss at home to Wolves last time out, bringing an end to a five-match unbeaten run, but have played one match less than all the sides around them as they look to close the gap.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

14:35

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this fixture in the Premier League, as Tottenham Hotspur host Crystal Palace in a London derby.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…