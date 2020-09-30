Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Penalty Video Highlights: Erik Lamela Shines as Spurs Win 5–4 in Penalty Shootout to Reach Carabao Cup 2020–21 Quarter-Finals

Tottenham Hotspur advanced to the quarter-finals of EFL Cup or Carabao Cup 2020-21 after defeating Chelsea on 5-4 penalties following a 1-1 draw. Momentum was riding a roller-coaster in the game, and the Blues faced defeat despite getting off to a great start. Timo Werner netted a goal in the 19th minute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the visitors looked all set to cross the line. However, Erik Lamela gave Spurs an equalizer with seven minutes of standard time remaining, and the encounter was drawn. Goals galore in the penalty shootout but a miss from Mason Mount cost Chelsea the game. Jose Mourinho Confident of Tottenham Hotspur Signing a Striker in Transfer Season.

Goal-keepers Hugo Lloris and Edouard Mendy couldn’t do much in the penalty shootout as nine out of the ten goals were successful. Skipper Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Erik Lamela and Eric Dier were the five Tottenham strikers to pierce Mendy’s defences and net goals. For the Blues, Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho, César Azpilicueta, Tammy Abraham were successful in finding the nets. In-form Mason Mount was the last striker of Chelsea, and he had the onus to convert the spot-kick into the goal for another equalizer. However, the youngster kicked the ball away from the goal post, and Spurs registered an emphatic victory.

The match also witnessed some bizarre incidences with managers Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard screaming on players from the sidelines in the first half, and Eric Dier leaving the pitch late in the second half to use the bathroom. With this, the Spurs also got a bit of redemption as Chelsea beat them in a shootout in the 2018-19 Carabao Cup semifinals.