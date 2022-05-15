Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Burnley in the Premier League today.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

12:50 , admin

45+3' VAR look at a possible penalty for Spurs. 0-0#TOTBUR | #TogetherWeCanUTC — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 15, 2022

12:47 , admin

BURNLEY SUBS: Wayne Hennessey, Wout Weghorst, Aaron Lennon, Phil Bardsley, Anthony Mancini, Bobby Thomas, Owen Dodgson, Dara Costelloe, Joseph McGlynn.

12:47 , admin

BURNLEY (4-4-2): Nick Pope; Matt Lowton, Nathan Collins, Kevin Long, Charlie Taylor; Connor Roberts, Jack Cork, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil; Maxwel Cornet, Ashley Barnes.

12:47 , admin

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Pierluigi Gollini, Harry Winks, Joe Rodon, Dejan Kulusevski, Steven Bergwijn, Brandon Austin, Harvey White, Dane Scarlett, Matthew Craig.

12:47 , admin

TOTTENHAM (3-4-3): Hugo Lloris; Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies; Emerson Royal, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon; Lucas Moura, Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min.

12:47 , admin

Burnley’s three-match winning run was brought to an abrupt end with a 3-1 home loss to Aston Villa, but Michael Jackson and Ben Mee’s Clarets still have the advantage over 18th-placed Leeds, with a game in hand and a much better goal difference than the Peacocks, who they’re level on 34 points with.

12:46 , admin

12:43 , admin

12:39 , admin

38' We're back underway and approaching the break, with still nothing to separate the two teams. 0-0#TOTBUR | #TogetherWeCanUTC — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 15, 2022

12:37 , admin

35' Stoppage in play, as Cornet is down receiving treatment. 0-0#TOTBUR | #TogetherWeCanUTC — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 15, 2022

12:31 , admin

The hosts are still well in the hunt for a top four place, having beaten their closest challengers, and bitter rivals, Arsenal 3-0 in the North London Derby last time out.

12:30 , admin

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League fixture, as Tottenham Hotspur take on Burnley.

12:29 , admin

28' Chance! Collins makes an excellent run into the Spurs half, before picking out Cornet with a through ball, but the forward sees his effort denied by Lloris. 0-0#TOTBUR | #TogetherWeCanUTC — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 15, 2022

12:28 , admin

Yellow Card Connor Roberts

12:26 , admin

25' Taylor whips in a dangerous ball for McNeil inside the box, but the Spurs defence clear away. 0-0#TOTBUR | #TogetherWeCanUTC — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 15, 2022

12:23 , admin

22' Midway through the first-half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where we remain goalless. 0-0#TOTBUR | #TogetherWeCanUTC — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 15, 2022

12:19 , admin

Royal with a great effort from range!



We're getting closer 💪 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 15, 2022

12:18 , admin

16' Chance for Spurs, as Kane's looping header is blocked by Collins and out for a corner. 0-0#TOTBUR | #TogetherWeCanUTC — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 15, 2022

12:13 , admin

12' Kane's header towards goal is caught well by Pope, after the England striker latched onto Moura's cross inside the area. 0-0#TOTBUR | #TogetherWeCanUTC — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 15, 2022

12:11 , admin

You've brought the atmosphere, again 👏 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 15, 2022

12:07 , admin

6' A lively start from the hosts, who are enjoying plenty of the ball in the opening stages. 0-0#TOTBUR | #TogetherWeCanUTC — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 15, 2022

12:01 , admin

12:01 , admin

We're underway in N17! 👏 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 15, 2022

11:57 , admin

11:56 , admin

11:48 , admin

11:47 , admin

COMMS CAM LIVE | Tottenham v Burnley | Premier League https://t.co/xRVFcMeS6X — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 15, 2022

11:41 , admin

11:30 , admin

We're LIVE



⏳ Join the N17 gang and special guest Ledley King as we build to our final home game of the season! https://t.co/2n2KgihXJl — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 15, 2022

11:30 , admin

11:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

11:30 , admin

📋 Here's your Clarets side to face Spurs today 💪



Come on lads! 👊#TOTBUR | #TogetherWeCanUTC pic.twitter.com/fIwbg1xKAu — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 15, 2022

11:30 , admin

Here's how we line-up against Burnley! 👇 pic.twitter.com/0X7LtMDd7t — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 15, 2022

11:30 , admin

11:30 , admin