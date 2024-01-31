Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League updates

Tottenham host Brentford in midweek Premier League action

GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 3 Brentford 2 (Ivan Toney 67)

GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 3 (Richarlison 56) Brentford 1

GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 2 (Brennan Johnson 49) Brentford 1

GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Iyenoma Udogie 48) Brentford 1

GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 0 Brentford 1 (Neal Maupay 15)

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Skipp, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner, Richarlison

Brentford: Flekken, Collins, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Lewis-Potter, Maupay, Toney

Tottenham Hotspur FC 3 - 2 Brentford FC

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

21:12

21:12 Porro sizes up a shot from the edge of the box and gets it away, but it's never troubling Flekken and sails well over the top.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

21:11

21:11 Romero cuts out a Brentford attack and away go Spurs on the counter. Maddison feeds Werner to his left, and the German's early snap-shot deflects off Collins to go behind for a corner.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

21:11

21:11 Substitution Mads Roerslev Rasmussen Pelenda Joshua Tunga Dasilva

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

21:10

21:10 Substitution Nathan Michael Collins Kristoffer Vassbakk Köpp Ajer

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

21:10

21:10 Followig their three-goal flurry early in this half, Tottenham have now scored in each of their last 34 Premier League games, their longest scoring streak in their league history. Only three teams have scored in more consecutive Premier League matches – Arsenal (55 from 2001 to 2002), Manchester United (36 from 2007 to 2008) and Liverpool (36 from 2019 to 2020).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

21:09

21:09 Brentford have numbers queuing up in the box after a chance for Mee is blocked, and Roerslev's cross is chested down by Janelt. He's looking to shoot, but can't get the ball under control in time before it's hacked clear by Spurs' Porro!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

21:08

21:08 Kulusevski lines up a shot through the crowded Brentford box following Maddison's lay-off, but Mee makes the block which sends the ball back into the path of the Spurs number 10. Maddison tries to scoop a chipped shot in at the far post, but it's skewed wide and Flekken will take the goal-kick.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

21:06

21:06 That's two in two games for Toney after returning from his eight-month betting ban, and could it inspire Brentford to make a Lazarus-like comeback of their own?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

21:02

21:02 Richarlison's goal to make it 3-1 was his seventh his last seven Premier League appearances, more than he'd managed in his previous 47. Nine of his 11 goal involvements overall this season have come in his last seven appearances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

21:01

21:01 WIDE!!! Toney goes close once again! Yarmoliuk's smart scoop over the top puts Maupay in behind the defence, and he draws two Spurs defenders before squaring to Toney in the box. Out comes Flekken and in come a plethora of sliding challenges, but Toney evades them all before pulling his eventual shot across the face of goal and wide!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:59

20:59 Goal Ivan Benjamin Elijah Toney

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:58

20:58 WIDE!!! Toney plays a one-two with Lewis-Potter before unleashing a piledriver from the edge of the box, which has Vicario clutching at thin air as the venomously-struck ball creeps just beyond the far post!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:57

20:57 Spurs are yet to win any of the three games they've trailed at half-time so far this season, but that remarkable three-goal burst leaves them well on course to secure all three points from here on in!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:55

20:55 BLOCKED!!! A glorious Johnson touch rolls Porro's throughball into Kulusevski's path, but he chooses to cut inside and shoot rather than going first-time with his right foot! Mee's block sends the ball into Johnson's path, who tees up Porro to leather a wayward effort well wide of the mark!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:50

20:50 Norgaard and Jensen get tangled up with the ball as they dispossess Maddison and it drops to Richarlison, who turns and slams a left-footed shot just wide of the target!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:50

20:50 Substitution Mathias Jensen Yehor Yarmoliuk

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:50

20:50 Udogie is clipped very late indeed by the already-booked Norgaard, and given how often that kind of challenge warrants a yellow, the Brentford captain is very luckly to still be on the pitch!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:48

20:48 Goal Richarlison de Andrade

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:48

20:48 Tottenham have just scored their ninth and 10th goals in the first 15 minutes of their second halves this season, the most of any side in the Premier League!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:47

20:47 Werner's causing Brentford all sorts of problems down the left again, breezing past Collins before seeing his low cross put behind for a corner by Pinnock!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:43

20:43 Assist Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:41

20:41 Goal Brennan Price Johnson

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:40

20:40 Goal Iyenoma Destiny Udogie

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:40

20:40 CHANCE!! Mee fires a cross over the top which Toney collects surperbly, and cuts the ball back for Maupay to hit straight at Vicario! The ball is still live, but the referee's whistle has blown for a Brentford handball in the build-up.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:39

20:39 Jensen gets the game back underway for Brentford, who are in command of the scoreline going into a crucial second half here!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:38

20:38 Ange Postecoglou makes a double change in the Spurs midfield, with returnee Skipp replaced for the second period by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:38

20:38 Substitution Rodrigo Bentancur Colmán Brennan Price Johnson

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:38

20:38 Spurs' Maddison has been kept well under wraps by a hive-like Brentford midfield so far on his return to the XI, with the Bees exploiting the space in between him and the Tottenham back four to great effect. Regardless, the 27-year-old has still been able to manage two shots, eight final-third entries and a game-high 60 passes, while also winning four of six on-the-ball duels as well as two free-kicks, a tackle and interception apiece. Key.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:32

20:32 A frantic opening 45 minutes have absolutely flown by in north London, with Brentford leading 1-0 at the breakl after catching Spurs on the hop early in the contest! Mee and Jensen both intervened to deny Spurs opportunities in the box, but the Bees didn't take long to turn the tide in their favour and Roerslev's brekaway goal was pulled back for an offisde in the build-up. Brentford would make no mistake on their next trip into Spurs' half though, running clean through on goal again and opening the score through Maupay after Toney's initial shot was saved. Werner and Richarlison both went within inches at the other end as the hosts pushed for an equaliser, with the latter denied for a foul on Collins after putting the ball into the net. Pinnock back-heeled wide and Toney's close-range header was saved late in the half, with the Bees in the ascendancy going into the second period!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:25

20:25 HALF-TIME: TOTTENHAM 0-1 BRENTFORD.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:25

20:25 Werner takes on Roerslev once more and is pushed wide before hitting a left-footed cross, but it's a wayward ball which sails well behind Flekken's goal frame.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:24

20:24 Spurs continue to look for avenues through the Bees' rock-solid defence, but simply cannot find an opening as Bentancur's pass from deep skews wide and out for a throw.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:21

20:21 Toney scored on his return to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest last time out. He's alternated between not scoring and scoring (eight and eight) in his last 16 Premier League appearances, with his last four goals all coming in home games.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:20

20:20 We're into SIX additional minutes at the end of the first half - which is hardly surprising given the altercations we've seen at nearly every single set-piece so far!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:20

20:20 SAVED!!! Bentancur's foul on Norgaard gives Brentford a free-kick, which Lewis-Potter swings into the area to find an unmarked Toney. The striker's free header is on target, but Vicario gets a strong hand to the ball and parries it away from danger!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:15

20:15 Maddison tries to take a quick spurs free-kick by blasting the ball into Norgaard. He's after a second booking for the Bees captain, but there was nothing Norgaard could've done to get out of the way and the referee agrees.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:14

20:14 Both Brentford and Tottenham have lost four Premier League games after scoring the first goal this season, with no side losing more often. Spurs had opened the scoring in more different games (16) than any other side this term.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:14

20:14 Yellow Card Dejan Kulusevski

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:14

20:14 Yellow Card Neal Maupay

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:13

20:13 NO GOAL!!! Now it's Spurs who are denied at the other end!! Udogie's throughball rolls through the crowd to Collins in the Brentford box, but a loose touch allows Richarlison to brush past him, beat Flekken and chip the ball into the far corner!!! The referee points to the centre, but it's for a Brentford free-kick rather than a Spurs goal, and replays show that Collins was indeed caught from behind by the Brazilian!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:11

20:11 WIDE!!! Lewis-Potter's delivery could well curl in at the near post before being punched clear by Vicario, but Brentford continue to push the envelope and it's crossed back into the middle. Pinnock brings the ball down with his back to goal, and tries a Thierry Henry-esque back-heel which he puts barely a yard wide of the far post!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:09

20:09 CHANCE!!! Spurs can't clear from a long Brentford throw-in and the bouncing ball is hooked back towards goal by Mee. Maupay gets on the end of it to head across for the arriving Collins, but a timely block from Skipp sends the ball behind the defender and out for a corner!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:09

20:09 The referee's called in to separate yet another fracas between the two sets of players as Lewis-Potter stands over the free-kick. It's the same few culprits every single time, and he'll be keen to bring an end to the feistiness of this clash as soon as he can!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:07

20:07 Norgoaard trie sto pick Van de Ven's pocket but is swiftly taken to ground by the Spurs defender, who concedes a free-kick in a good crossing position for the visitors.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:03

20:03 Romero looks to find Maddison in shooting space on the edge of the box, but Janelt slides in to cut the ball out and back it rolls to Flekken.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:01

20:01 Tottenham have lost their last two Premier League London derbies at home, going down 4-1 against Chelsea and 2-1 against West Ham respectively. They've not lost three in a row since back in April 2004 at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

20:00

20:00 Maupay puts Jensen into plenty of crossing space and the midfielder floats it over the top from the right-hand byline. Lewis-Potter looks to hook the ball back into the middle from the left, but shanks his volleyed cutback and Spurs are able to clear!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:59

19:59 WIDE!!!! Spurs go closer still!!! Kulusevski can't bring Maddison's diagonal ball under control, but Richarlison can, curling a shot goalwards from the edge of the box which beats Flekken before whistling inches wide of the post and into the stanchion behind the uprights!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:58

19:58 Porro fizzes a cross in towards the far post with Richarlison arriving, but it's Flekken's ball all day and he comes off his line to collect.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:56

19:56 Werner glides over successive Bees challenges to lay the ball off to Maddison, but his first-time shot from 20 yards is well blocked by Pinnock on the edge of the box!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:55

19:55 Flekken comes for Porro's corner but gets his punch all wrong and the ball drops onto the head of Werner, who can't divert his own effort goalwards and sends it wide of the mark!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:54



Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:52

It's six goals for the season for Maupay, who has now netted in each of Brentford's last four games. He's a proven scorer of big goals too, with each six of his strikes this season giving the Bees the lead in respective games!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:48

Yellow Card Christian Thers Nørgaard

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:47

VAR has a second look at both passes from Lewis-Potter and Jensen, and the Dane is found to be half a yard offside from the initial ball to confirm the decision of no goal.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:46

BALL IN THE NET!!! Brentford cut right through the Spurs defence with Lewis-Potter's ball to Jensen from the left. He links up with the unmarked Roerslev to his right and the wing-back lashes a powerful low shot across the face of goal and into the bottom corner, but the flag is up to deny the Bees an opener!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:46

Goal Neal Maupay

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:44

CHANCE!!! A smart pass down the line from Maupay gives Lewis-Potter a free run deep into Spurs' half. He halts and cuts the ball back for Maupay to hit goalwards, but a poor first touch prevents the Frenchman from getting a shot away!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:44

Werner races around the outside of Roerslev and puts in another cross from the left, but this one is too close to Flekken and the Brentford keeper makes an easy catch.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:40

Spurs lose possession on halfway and Maupay quickly recycles the ball to put Janelt in behind. The wing-back crosses from the byline, but Porro's there to get a deflection on the ball and it loops into Vicario's gloves.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:38

CHANCE!!! Delightful link-up play between Porro and Richarlison allows Skipp to release Kulusevski in behind the defence from long range. The Swede bursts away from Mee and into the box, but Jensen races back and dispossesses the Spurs winger just as he's about to pull the trigger!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:37

Tottenham have lost just one of their last nine league games against Brentford, though that defeat did come in this exact fixture last season with a 3-1 loss.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:35

BLOCKED!!! Kulusevski cuts inside from the right and weaves his way into the box before feeding Skipp. The midfielder shoots from a tight angle, but Mee gets in the way to block!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:34

There's some pushing and shoving going on already following a collision between Romero and Maupay, but the referee separates the pair and Toney soon enough to avoid any escalation.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:33

Maddison is straight into the action and slips a pass through to Werner down the left. He drills a low cross into the centre which goes behind for a corner, but the decision is reversed after the German is flagged for offside.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:33

Richarlison kicks off for Spurs, and this London derby is up and running in the north of the city!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:31

The teams are out on the pitch following a exhilarating lights show at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and we're now just moments way from kick-off here!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:23

Christian Norgaard is also back in the heart of Brentford’s midfield and wears the armband in place of Danish compatriot Mikkel Damsgaard. He’s the sole change from that 3-2 win over Forest 11 days ago, with goalscorers Ivan Toney and Neal Maupay spearheading the attack.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:18

James Maddison makes his long-awaited return from injury and is named to start as one of two Spurs changes alongside Oliver Skipp. The England playmaker lines up in a dangerous front four including Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Timo Werner, while Skipp slots in alongside Rodrigo Bentancur in the engine room.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:18

BRENTFORD SUBS: Thomas Strakosha, Josh Dasilva, Zanka Jorgensen, Kristoffer Ajer, Mikkel Damsgaard, Shandon Baptiste, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ethan Brierley, Benjamin Fredrick.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:18

BRENTFORD (3-5-2): Mark Flekken; Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee; Mads Roerslev, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Keane Lewis-Potter; Neal Maupay, Ivan Toney.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:12

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Fraser Forster, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Radu Dragusin, Bryan Gil, Emerson Royal, Brennan Johnson, Ben Davies, Dane Scarlett, Jamie Donley.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:12

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur; Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Timo Werner; Richarlison.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:12

Ivan Toney marked his return to the Brentford setup with an early equaliser in their 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest last time out. That snapped a five-game losing streak for the Bees, and boss Thomas Frank will be hoping the return of Toney can help to inspire his side’s first win away from home since the end of October.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:07

Fifth-placed Spurs have a chance to jump back into the Champions League spots with a win in this game, and will hope they can get back into the winners circle after a late 1-0 lost to Manchester City in the FA Cup. Ange Postecoglou’s side also drew their last Premier League game 2-2 with Manchester United, so a first league win of 2024 can’t come soon enough for the north Londoners.

19:02

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this fixture in the Premier League, with Tottenham hosting Brentford in a London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

18:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

19:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.