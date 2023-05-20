Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Fans pose beside a mural of Harry Kane outside the stadium (PA)

Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur face Brentford in the Premier League today.

Ryan Mason has made four changes for Tottenham's visit of Brentford with Cristian Romero and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg out through injury. Davinson Sanchez and Yves Bissouma - making his first start since January due to injury - replace the aforementioned duo with Dejan Kulusevski and Arnaut Danjuma recalled while Pedro Porro and Richarlison drop to the bench.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank brings Frank Onyeka into his starting line-up in place of Mikkel Damsgaard. Ivan Toney, who missed last weekend's win over West Ham with a hamstring injury, begins his eight-month ban for betting breaches.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League updates

Brentford sit just two places and four points below Spurs heading into this fixture with European football still up for grabs. The Bees' remarkable season has shown no signs of slowing down with three wins in their last four games. Thomas Frank's side will have to battle on without the help of Ivan Toney, however, who begins his first game out with an eight-month ban following a breach of betting rules.

A disappointing season for Spurs continues to edge towards a wholly drab finish. Their quest for a top-four finish is over and they now have a battle on their hands to keep hold of seventh place and a spot in the Europa Conference League with Aston Villa breathing down their neck having beaten them 2-1 last weekend. Ryan Mason's side have just one win in their last six games and will not face an easy task against Brentford today.

Team news

12:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ryan Mason has made four changes for Tottenham’s visit of Brentford with Cristian Romero and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg out through injury.

Davinson Sanchez and Yves Bissouma - making his first start since January due to injury - replace the aforementioned duo with Dejan Kulusevski and Arnaut Danjuma recalled while Pedro Porro and Richarlison drop to the bench.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank brings Frank Onyeka into his starting line-up in place of Mikkel Damsgaard.

Ivan Toney, who missed last weekend’s win over West Ham with a hamstring injury, begins his eight-month ban for betting breaches.

12:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

Tottenham Hotspur: Forster, Emerson, Sanchez, Lenglet, Davies, Skipp, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Danjuma, Son, Kane.

Subs: Richarlison, Perisic, Dier, Porro, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Sarr, Austin, Craig.

Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Onyeka, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade.

Subs: Dasilva, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Ajer, Strakosha, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Roerslev, Trevitt.

Referee: Jarred Gillett (Australia)

Hello and welcome to this live commentary for the Premier League fixture between Tottenham and Brentford from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

