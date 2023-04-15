Daring Bournemouth deliver showing Spurs fans can only dream of

Dango Ouattara is mobbed by his team-mates in celebration, as Spurs slump to defeat - Tottenham Hotspur throw away lead as Bournemouth edge towards safety - Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Apparently one of these teams are chasing the Champions League and the other fear relegation. Twenty points and nine league places now separate these sides, but Tottenham were fathoms beneath Bournemouth in attitude and application. This was a damningly poor result and performance from a team Cristian Stellini is ostensibly taking care of. On this evidence you would fear going abroad and putting him in charge of feeding your cats.

In truth the rot started well before what will surely be a mere interlude under Stellini, but where do you start with Spurs, and where does it end? Probably out of the top four and without Harry Kane.

There was the squandered momentum of a bright start, taking the lead early through Son Heung-min only to drop deep and cede initiative. There was the way they dragged themselves back into a position where they seemed the game’s only likely winner with two minutes left, then contrived to lose anyway. But this week’s most gruesome Tottenham tale in a season full of them belonged to Davinson Sánchez.

It was a rare dose of treble ignominy for the Colombian defender, who came on as a first-half substitute for the injured Clément Lenglet then managed to play a key part in both of Bournemouth’s first two goals. He was put out of his misery shortly afterwards, uninjured but becoming a substituted substitute after a disastrous 23 minutes.

“We played two different games,” lamented Stellini. “A good game until we scored and after we conceded the second goal. What is in the middle is not the mindset we have to use.”

Bournemouth were everything they were not. Their approach was typified by a Philip Billing challenge on Oliver Skipp with 16 minutes left. Richarlison replaced the diminutive Spurs midfielder soon afterwards.

The Brazilian did improve things, unsettling Bournemouth’s tiring defence, but he put a free header just wide in second-half stoppage time when the crowd had prematurely entered vanquishing mode and were expecting a winner.

It came, but at the other end, Dango Ouattara showing fantastic presence of mind to cut back from a sliding Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and finish past Hugo Lloris to win the game deep into added time. There was delirium on the Bournemouth bench but Gary O’Neil was remarkably tranquil afterwards.

“For Dango to show the composure at his age to come in off his weak foot and slot it into the far corner with how big a goal it could be was really impressive.

“It was a rollercoaster last 10 minutes but I’ve settled down now.” he said.

O’Neil’s family are Spurs supporters who were in attendance. All, he claimed, were behind Bournemouth on the day. “They knew how big it could be for us so they’ll be pleased, I’m sure. Looking forward to spending the evening, chilling out, trying not to open the laptop and maybe watching Match of the Day this week, as we won.”

Spurs’ dozy duo Sánchez and Pedro Porro might opt instead for BBC2’s Carole King night. One of Sánchez’s first acts was an undercooked pass to Porro who was dispossessed easily by Bournemouth left-back Matías Viña, making his first start for the club. Two quick passes later he finished the move he had started.

There was little improvement after half-time and five minutes into the second half Sánchez was beaten by a regulation shift of feet by Marcus Tavernier.

The Spurs defender recovered enough to steer the ball away from Tavernier, unfortunately he passed straight to Dominic Solanke who finished with crisp incisiveness. When Sánchez was hauled off a large cheer went up from the home fans. That was unhelpful, suggested Stellini.

“We need to support him, it is a tough moment for him but also for the team,” he said. “I understand it is a tough moment for everyone but we have to analyse how important it is to support players.”

They have been a tolerant and forgiving crowd in this gleaming stadium for most of the season. Yesterday it occasionally verged on the toxic. The game was punctuated by chants of “We want Levy out.” At the end, shortly after Bournemouth’s superb winner, there were few boos. Just thousands of grumpy faces filing towards the exits.