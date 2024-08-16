Tottenham Hotspur sign Australian international defender Hunt

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Australian international defender Clare Hunt on a three-year deal.

WSL Full-Time were informed of the news via an official club press release from The Lilywhites this morning.

Hunt joins Spurs from French giants Paris Saint-Germain. The 25-year-old centre-back spent one season with The Parisians in which she made 13 appearances for the club in the French Arkema Première Ligue. Hunt was a league runner-up with PSG last season but she was able to help the team lift the Coupe de France Féminine.

The defender started her career back home in her native Australia with Canberra United where she spent five years before enjoying a two-year stint with Western Sydney Warriors.

On the international stage, Hunt has made 23 appearances for Australia at senior level. She represented The CommBank Matildas as their home FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 while she was also a member of the team that played at this summer’s Olympic Games in France.

Hunt is Spurs’ third signing of the summer transfer window. The Lilywhites have also added full-backs Amanda Nildén and Ella Morris to their squad so far this summer. Head coach Robert Vilahamn could make further additions before the new season kicks-off.