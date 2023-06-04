Ange Postecoglou - Tottenham Hotspur set for Celtic approach over Ange Postecoglou to finally end manager hunt - Getty Images/Richard Sellers

Tottenham are poised to make an official approach to Celtic this week over the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach.



Spurs want to hold talks with Postecoglou and are keen to open negotiations on Monday, after the Australian secured the treble with Celtic’s Scottish Cup win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.



Postecoglou has emerged as a leading contender to take over at Spurs, nearly 10 weeks after the departure of Antonio Conte, after an outstanding two seasons in Glasgow. Former Spain manager Luis Enrique and Fulham’s Marco Silva are also on Spurs’ shortlist.

Tottenham are seeking a new manager who will introduce an identifiable style of play and have been respectful in their pursuit of the 57-year-old, with Celtic’s season finally ending on Saturday. Celtic will demand compensation but are aware of Tottenham’s interest and will not stand in Postecoglou’s way if he expresses a desire to take over at the Premier League club.

Leicester City paid around £9 million to land Brendan Rodgers and his staff from Celtic in February 2019, but the fee for Postecoglou is thought to be significantly lower.

Postecoglou arrived at Celtic with no backroom staff in June 2021 and, crucially, could be open to working with Ryan Mason at Tottenham, who is highly regarded by club chairman Daniel Levy.

Scott Munn, the recently appointed chief operating officer, is a fellow Australian and a big admirer of Postecoglou’s methods and philosophy.

After Celtic’s win over Inverness on Saturday, Postecoglou said: “People around me have all worked hard to enjoy this moment, so that’s what I’m going to do.”



“I will enjoy it for as long as I can before people drag me away to talk about other things.”



“There will be a time to come for those kinds of questions but for now, we’ve grasped a small chunk of history for ourselves and I’m not going to pass that by being side tracked.”



Tottenham have experienced a number of setbacks in the process to find a successor for Conte, who left in March this year.



They held talks with former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann and Feyenoord’s Arne Slot but are now hoping to ramp up talks over an appointment this wee

